For the first time in a long time next season, Helena High basketball will be without a Murgel.
That's because Cael Murgel, a current Helena High senior will be graduating. His dad, Jason, a long-time Helena High boys basketball assistant, player, and former girls basketball head coach at Helena High, is also stepping away from the team after a long run on the sidelines.
"It's pretty cool that he's going out with me," Cael Murgel said. "I know he loves coaching and to go out with me in my senior year, I think it's going to be pretty good."
So far so good for the Murgels and Helena High this season. The Bengals are 10-5 and have clinched their first winning season since 2019.
They also ended a seven-game losing streak to Helena Capital earlier this season in the first crosstown game of the season as the Bengals used a late 3-pointer from Tevin Wetzel to snare a 44-42 win inside the Jungle.
"We really got to cherish that moment and have fun with it," Cael said. "Tevin hit that really big shot for us and it was just a really cool experience."
Another opportunity awaits on Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m.) at the Bears Den as the Bengals will aim for the season sweep of their crosstown rival. Beyond that, the winner will take over the No. 2 spot in the Western AA standings, meaning the stakes will be high, like always.
"It would be pretty cool," Cael Murgel said. "We did it once, why not do it twice? But I know Capital is going to want it pretty bad. It should be a really good game."
As far as the crosstown rivalry between Helena High and Capital, there are few, if any equals, at least according to Jason Murgel, who has coached or played in it since the early 90s.
"It's a very special game to me," he said. "It's special to me because of the rivalry but it's a very respected and competitive rivalry. It's fun to watch those kids from the other side of town that grew up with my son, have success. It's a well-respected program and coach (Guy) Almquist has done a fabulous job."
Yet, don't think for a second he won't miss it.
"I'm going to miss the competitiveness of it," Jason said. "I'm going to miss the moment when the ball goes up in the air and you get goosebumps because of the roar of the crowd. It's just been an experience and I think it's the best (rivalry) in the state, if not the country."
Growing up around it, that sentiment is shared by his son, Cael.
"Ever since I was little, I've just known it's the biggest rivalry in the state," he said. "Just seeing how much it means to be a Bengal and just seeing what it's like to get that crosstown win."
Both teams are in search of a win on Friday night as each is 7-4 in the Western AA standings. The Bruins and Bengals are both 10-5 too. CHS is fresh off a sweep in Kalispell, defeating Glacier and Flathead.
Helena High, meanwhile, upset top-ranked Bozeman last week, before splitting conference games against Flathead and Glacier. But with Tevin Wetzel recently returning from injury and tying a school record with eight 3-pointers, the Bengals are full strength once again.
"Obviously, that first (crosstown) win was a big one for us," Helena head coach Brandon Day said. "We got that monkey off our back a little bit. But you know, every game in this conference is a battle. Obviously, this one (Capital) means a little more. They are our crosstown rival and more than anything, we want to finish the season strong."
Murgel, a 6-foot-4 senior will have to play a key role in that. Sophomores Jaxan Lieberg and Tevin Wetzel have grabbed headlines with their scoring output, but Murgel has been highly productive too, ranking in the top four for the Bengals in points, rebounds, field-goal percentage, free-throw percentage, assists, steals, and blocked shots.
Murgel who averages 9.1 points per game actually leads the Bengals in rebounds with 7.3 per game and also 1.8 blocked shots per game. He's also the only player on the team to average at least one block and one steal (1.5 per game).
"There really haven't been, in my time, kids that have put in more time than Cael and his brother Connor," Day said. "They are the kind of kid that if they have a tough night, they come home and spend an hour in the gym after a road trip. They just work so hard and it's been awesome to see Cael progress through the years."
His dad, Jason, has been there every step of the way.
"It's been pretty cool," Cael said of being coached by his dad. "He's my biggest supporter. He's also probably my hardest critic. He's always trying to help me do everything to the best level that I can and I appreciate it."
The appreciation goes both ways.
"It's been a joy," Jason said. "Just to share the love of the game with my two sons has been really special to me. To watch (Cael) and see how's he progressed, especially from when he was a sophomore to the role that he plays on this team now, I couldn't be more proud."
Jason Murgel estimated that he's been involved in over 50 crosstown matchups over years as a player or coach. In that time, the name Murgel has been synonymous with Bengal basketball in one way or another, so in that regard, Saturday's crosstown boys basketball game will be the end of an era.
"That's (going) to be a big change," Day said. "I had both of them (Connor and Cael) and they're a great family. Coach Murgel is very knowledgeable and he even coached me back in the day. But it was a pleasure to coach them and they are all going to be missed."
