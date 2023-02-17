Helena High's Cael Murgel

Helena High's Cael Murgel shoots a jumper in the Bengals 44-42 win over Capital earlier this season in the Jungle. 

 Gary Marshall

For the first time in a long time next season, Helena High basketball will be without a Murgel.

That's because Cael Murgel, a current Helena High senior will be graduating. His dad, Jason, a long-time Helena High boys basketball assistant, player, and former girls basketball head coach at Helena High, is also stepping away from the team after a long run on the sidelines.

Grovom and Murgel

Jason Murgel (pictured right) has coached or played in over 50 crosstown basketball games and the last one, outside of a postseason rematch, will take place Saturday in the Bears Den. 
Helena Capital's Nick Michelotti

Helena Capital's Nick Michelotti shoots the ball over Cael Murgel in the Bruins 44-42 loss to the Bengals earlier this season. 

