GREAT FALLS – When veteran Great Falls High coach Bob Howard looked at his early Class AA basketball schedule, he was cautiously optimistic that his Bison could get to the Christmas break with a decent record.
“Actually, I had hoped to be 2-2 or even 3-1 if things broke well,” Howard said this week before practice. “And I feel pretty good about the way we have been playing so far.”
Considering that the Bison haven’t played a home game during December – and considering that the lone returning starter from last season decided not to play basketball this winter – the current GFH record of 2-1 has to be satisfying to East Side fans.
The Bison’s scheduled home opener Tuesday night against Missoula Hellgate was postponed by sub-zero temperatures, meaning the team will go three full weeks without a game.
Howard said the absence of 6-foot-6, 210-pound senior Reed Harris, the team’s leading scorer, rebounder and shot-blocker last season, has been felt.
Harris, a two-year starter on the basketball court, decided to skip hoops to concentrate on getting ready for his future in college football. Harris has committed to playing at Boston College, where he is expected to play wide receiver for the Atlantic Coast Conference program.
“Reed’s a good kid but if his heart wasn’t in basketball, then he’s better off not playing,” said Howard, a lifer with more than 30 years coaching high school hoops.
Rafe Longin, a guard who started a few games last season for the Bison, also decided against basketball in favor of preparing for his college football career.
“Kids have to make the decision that’s best for them,” Howard said. “Of course, Helena Capital won the state title in football last fall and three-fourths of their kids are playing basketball this winter.”
This season’s edition of the Bison includes several standouts from coach Coda Tschida’s football squad.
Senior point guard Ashton Platt was the GFH quarterback, while senior forward Wyatt DeVoss was an all-state defensive end who set the school’s all-time sack record. Senior guard Gatlin Sutherland also was a starting wide receiver for the Bison.
DeVoss has come off the bench early in the season but leads the squad in scoring at 12.8 points per game. Junior guard Evan Brown is next at 11.3 ppg, with Platt, Sutherland and 6-6 senior Keaton Stuckman all between 7 and 9 ppg. Juniors Scott Klinker and Cooper Collins have been valuable reserves for a squad that features only four seniors.
Sharing the ball and playing solid defense will be the keys to success, Howard said, since there aren’t any individual standouts like Brendan Howard, Drew Wyman or Harris to rely on.
“These kids play pretty well together and they’re all capable of scoring,” he said. “They’re pretty good in other sports so that always helps.”
Howard will know a lot more about his team after the first week of January. The Bison have three games that week – all at home – starting with the makeup against Hellgate on Jan. 3, followed by Eastern AA clashes against Billings Senior and Billings Skyview on the weekend.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.