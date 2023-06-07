BILLINGS — It's only right that one of the main architects of Bozeman Gallatin boys basketball's rise from nothing to a Class AA threat gets recognized for his efforts with another landmark moment.

Eli Hunter, after all, was there from the very beginning — ups, downs and all.

It took some time for the school, which opened its doors in 2020, to build some athletic traditions and history, and hoops was no exception. A two-win inaugural season for the boys when Hunter was a sophomore indicated that there was a long ways left to go until sustained success. A 12-win second season and a first-ever trip to the Class AA state tournament the next year indicated that progress was being made.

A groundbreaking winning season and a second straight trip to state later, Hunter — the first Raptor hooper, boy or girl, ever to be selected to play in the annual Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series — has clearly made his mark at his alma mater.

Gallatin basketball, in turn, is better off and has a brighter future for it.

"I think that more than anything, I just hope that I can be seen as motivation to younger kids there," Hunter said of he and his class' legacy at Gallatin. "(I) just (want to) help continue to build the culture that we've started to build these past three years.

"The main thing is just to battle through adversity. ... I think the biggest thing is to just put your head down and keep grinding, no matter how tough the times can seem."

Hunter, a two-time AA all-state selection with the Raptors, will join nine other of Montana's best senior boys basketball players on an All-Star team representing the state in the 47th year of the two-game slate against Wyoming's best. Friday's game will take place at Gillette (Wyo.) College while Saturday's will be at Lockwood High School, with both boys games tipping off at 7 p.m.

The Montana boys have won 20 consecutive games in the series and are 65-27 against the Equality State all-time. With such a lengthy streak to uphold, Hunter's selection to the roster is a proper homage to the waves he made with the Raptors.

"It's a big honor to be able to play and put on the jersey, for sure," Hunter said. "I'm really excited just because I've got to play against or have seen a lot of these guys play before and never got to play with them. It's going to be really fun to be able to take the floor with them."

Gallatin's leading scorer and one of AA's best playmakers a season ago, Hunter helped lead the Raptors to a school-record 15 wins along with a trip back to the state tourney, picking up a consolation bracket victory against Butte sandwiched in between defeats to eventual champion Missoula Hellgate and third-place Kalispell Glacier.

Hunter said he grew up watching the Montana-Wyoming All-Star games as a kid, so to be selected to play as he prepares for his college career at the University of Providence this winter, it's a distinction he noted that he's not taking lightly.

But one of the major figures behind his recruitment, former UP men's coach Steve Keller, won't be there waiting for him in Great Falls.

Hunter may not be coached at UP by Keller, but the player will at least get to be part of one of his teams for two games this weekend. And considering that new Argos coach J.C. Isakson and Hunter have prior chemistry and history — Isakson, a family friend, coached a teenage Hunter on the AAU circuit — the shakeup on the Providence sideline won't be too much of a change for the incoming Raptor.

But Hunter will always be able to take pride in knowing that he helped orchestrate change in a basketball program trying to find its footing. In Gillette and at Lockwood this weekend, those efforts and determination to (successfully) put Gallatin on the map in the AA landscape will be accordingly appreciated.

"I'm definitely glad I get to experience that, even though, obviously, (Steve) isn't coaching Providence anymore," Hunter said. "I was definitely looking forward to being coached by him, so it's going to be fun to be able to do that here."