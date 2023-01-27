GREAT FALLS – What was expected to be another hotly contested version of the Electric City’s crosstown boys basketball rivalry was nothing of the sort Friday night.
Great Falls High entered the Eastern AA game with a 2-4 record, slightly ahead of CMR (1-5), with both teams similar in size and experience. So why did the scoreboard read "CMR 77, GFH 50" at the end of the night?
“They played great and we didn’t,” was the terse response from Bison coach Bob Howard, who fully expected a close battle based on the nature of the rivalry.
It was close for about 10 minutes, as Great Falls used a 7-0 run early in the second quarter to draw within 21-18 on a layup by Gatlin Sutherland. But that’s when coach Jon Cislo’s Rustlers turned up the defensive heat, going on a 15-2 spree that was fueled by several steals and deflections that were turned into easy baskets at the other end of the court.
The Rustlers led 36-22 at intermission, even though the turnovers were fairly even, seven for CMR and 10 for the Bison.
“The difference tonight is their turnovers turned into scores for us,” said Cislo.
“When we played Gallatin last week we forced 24 turnovers, but only one was a scoring possession for us. Tonight our zone press was a step faster and we got some loose balls and steals out of it.”
The Rustlers increased the pressure in the third quarter as they outscored GFH 25-15, capped by a halfcourt buzzer-beater by junior guard Gus Nunez. Senior forwards Tyler Moore and Trigg Mapes also combined for nine points in the period as CMR grabbed total control.
Moore finished with 20 points and so did Mapes, and Mapes had a big defensive night with several steals and deflections.
“Trigg’s a baseball players and he’s got great hands, and it’s tough to get around him on the 1-3-1,” said Cislo. “We also got real nice play from several other guys.”
Nunez finished with 12 points, River Wasson had 8 and backup forward Dean Blair also had 8.
Cislo said if his squad can continue practicing well during the week, and playing better on the weekend, the future looks bright.
“We had great practices this week and we’re capable of beating anybody if we keep up the energy and focus,” he said. “We play at Billings Skyview and Senior next week and those are winnable games.”
The Bison were led Friday by junior guard Evan Brown with 12 points, Sutherland with 10, Keaton Stuckman with 9 and Ashton Platt with 8. Howard cleared his bench the second half looking for a sparkplug, and 6-3 junior Kaden Burd provided four late points.
The veteran coach said this defeat will be an easy game to remember when the rivals resume their rivalry next month at Bison Fieldhouse.
“The kids will be circling that date on the calendar for sure,” he said.
