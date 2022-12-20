GREAT FALLS – Severely cold weather and icy driving conditions have caused the postponement or cancellation of several sports events involving Great Falls schools this week.
Great Falls Public Schools athletic director Mike Henneberg announced that Tuesday night’s scheduled basketball contests between Great Falls High and Missoula Hellgate as well as CMR vs. Missoula Big Sky are called off because of subzero temperatures across the region.
Many other schools around the state have also announced postponements for this week due to potential record-setting low temperatures.
The Hellgate boys were slated to play at GFH and the Big Sky boys were scheduled to play at CMR. Both of those games are rescheduled for Jan. 3 in the Electric City, meaning the Bison boys (2-1) and Rustler boys (1-2) will end December without playing on their home courts.
The girls basketball games are rescheduled for Jan. 17 in Missoula, with Great Falls (1-2) facing Hellgate and CMR (1-2) meeting Big Sky.
In addition, the Bison and Rustlers wrestling matches scheduled for Thursday night in Billings against Belgrade and Billings West have been cancelled.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.