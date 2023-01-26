GREAT FALLS – It’s Crosstown Week in the Electric City as both Class AA basketball programs square off for the first time this season.
On Thursday night, the CMR girls (2-4, 3-7) play Great Falls High (3-3, 4-6) at 7 p.m. at Bison Fieldhouse.
The next night at the same time, the GFH Bison boys (2-4, 3-6) travel across the Missouri River to challenge Russell (1-5, 3-7) at CMR Fieldhouse.
This is the final Eastern AA contest for all four programs in the first half of the schedule, and it’s the only game this week, so the coaches have been able to focus on a single opponent.
For first-year CMR girls coach Haley Vining, her main task will be containing the scoring ability of Bison senior guards Ashlyn Jones and Dani Senger, who combine for about 25 points per game – more than 50 percent of the offense.
CMR presents a bit different challenge for veteran GFH coach Jerry Schmitz, since Russell is more balanced. Sophomore guard Rhema Pace scored 27 points in a recent game and she’s one of the quicker athletes in the state. Senior guard Kacey Christensen is a solid outside threat, while 5-11 junior forward Macie Wheeler has been scoring in double digits recently.
In Friday’s boys contest, veteran Bison mentor Bob Howard is hoping one of his players will have a big game against a relatively small CMR team. Howard has six players averaging between 6 and 11 points per game, headed by junior Evan Brown and senior Ashton Platt.
CMR coach Jon Cislo has been getting almost 17 points per game from 6-3 senior forward Trigg Mapes, but no other Rustlers averages more than 8.2.
Both teams have struggled with slow starts the first half of the season, but both have shown the ability to finish strong.
