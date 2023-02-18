MISSOULA – Every year since 2019, two Missoula boys basketball teams have been chosen to meet at the University of Montana’s Robin Selvig Court as part of the Golden Goat games.
And every year since 2019, Hellgate has been the winner.
It was no different this time around when SWX Montana, host of the annual contests and originator of the “Gertie the Goat” trophy, announced the Knights as champs once more Friday night.
But the feeling must never get old. The Golden Goat brings out the best in the Hellgate faithful.
“It’s pretty neat,” Knights coach Jeff Hays said. “I saw a handful of kids after our game tonight that I have in class and this might’ve been their first game that they’ve ever been to or the only game they’ve been to … it was really neat to see them there.
“We have such a diverse demographic and I love seeing all of our kids there. Whether they are into sports or not into sports, it’s a terrific community event and we’ve been fortunate to win it.”
The student body, being recognized for that superior school spirit, let out a collective roar as it rushed to center court to hoist Gertie into the air. It was the perfect nightcap to the Knights’ victory.
The Hellgate boys held off a pesky Big Sky team, 55-51, to maintain their stranglehold on the Western AA.
“That was a terrific atmosphere and two teams competing with maximum effort,” Hays said. “It was just a really good high school basketball game.”
“Our advantage was that we just have Connor (Dick).”
Hellgate’s leading scorer, averaging 15 points per game, well-exceeded those numbers in taking his team to the finish line. Dick tossed in 26 points and put the game out of reach with late free throws.
Without his efforts, it’s a mystery how the outcome would’ve played out. But it’s almost a certainty the Knights wouldn’t have been able to climb out of the early hole they dug for themselves.
Following the opening tip, a blink of the eye saw Hellgate trailing 13-2.
“They sliced and diced us in our man (defense) to start the game … we tried going into a zone and they embarrassed us there too,” Hays said. “They had good ball movement … and they also scored a lot in transition. I couldn’t believe we were only down two (at halftime).”
In another flash, the game was back close to even as the Eagles led just 30-28 at halftime. It was Connor Dick willing his team back into the game — he scored 10 points in the second quarter.
At intermission, Hays challenged his kids to get back to their principles and tighten up on defense. Dick was the largest proponent of that, too, with defense leading to offense and another nine points.
“Connor stepped up tonight at both ends of the floor and not just offense and defense, it’s his leadership and poise,” Hays said. “I’m really happy and proud of him … he had a terrific performance.”
Aside from Dick’s 26, Donovyn Headswift cracked double digits with 12 points for the Knights. From offensive rebound putbacks to mid-range jump shots, he let the game come to him in the right moments — the ideal complimentary piece alongside Dick.
For Big Sky, Josiah Cuaresma led with 13 points and got help from Isaiah Reed and Owen McGuinn with 11 points each.
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
