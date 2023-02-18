Hellgate vs. Big Sky boys basketball 10.JPG

Missoula Hellgate students and boys basketball players celebrate winning the Gertie the Goat trophy after the Knights beat Missoula Big Sky Friday night at Robin Selvig Court.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

MISSOULA – Every year since 2019, two Missoula boys basketball teams have been chosen to meet at the University of Montana’s Robin Selvig Court as part of the Golden Goat games.

And every year since 2019, Hellgate has been the winner.

Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments