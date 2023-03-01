When it comes to multi-sport athletes at Helena Capital, few can match the resume of Hayden Opitz.
And with the postseason starting up for Class AA basketball this week (Western AA Divisionals starts Thursday in Kalispell), the 6-foot-3 senior is hoping to add even more accomplishments before his senior season is done.
As it stands now, Opitz has achieved plenty, both as part of teams, and as an individual. He's been a three-year varsity player in both football and basketball, plus runs sprints in track. He's been part of state championship teams in football and basketball, as well as being part of the CHS 400-meter relay team that took fourth at the Class AA state track meet last May.
Last season, Opitz was all-state in basketball and this past fall, the future Montana Grizzly football player, was named first-team all-state on both sides of the ball as a linebacker and tight end, which clinched the career achievement of earning all-state honors in three separate sports.
"Obviously, state championships are the big thing seeing all those Capital boys when I was growing up," Opitz said. "I always wanted to play on varsity and win a state championship when I was the little and the fact that it's come true is amazing."
Unlike last season, when Capital lost just two regular season games, the Bruins won't start the 2023 Western AA Divisional tournament as the favorite. Capital, the defending state champs, are still formidable though and posted an 11-7 record in the regular season, as well as a 8-6 mark in conference play.
However, with Opitz and a team filled with nine seniors, many of which played key roles in last season's state championship win, Capital's goals haven't changed.
"Our kids are excited about the fact that we get a clean slate," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "The goal is to win two games obviously and make it to state but we want to win the thing too. That mindset hasn't changed."
"Obviously, our goal is to win and make another run at a state championship," Opitz said. "But I also just want to have fun. You never know when it could be your last game with your brothers."
For Opitz, the time he's spent with those "brothers" dates back years, well before high school.
"I started playing basketball around kindergarten and first grade. That was my first love," Opitz said. "Obviously, football has kind of taken over, but the fact that this is could be one of my last times playing basketball, it's honestly kind of hard to believe."
Football might be where Opitz's future lies, but whether it's the gridiron or the hardwood, his game has one defining characteristic.
"Physicality is the main part of my game," Opitz said. "And I feel like if you can't compete with me physically, I'm just going to out work you."
Over the years, Opitz has done that plenty. He's been the Bruins leading rebounder three years running. As a sophomore, he was sixth in Class AA in field goal percentage as he averaged 8.7 points and as a junior, he upped his scoring average to 11 points to go along with 6.1 rebounds per game.
"Hayden has had a great career here," Almquist said. "He's someone that stepped in as a sophomore when we needed someone and he's always been just relentless from when he was a little kid until now."
While the scoring average has dropped a bit this season to 10.6, much of it's been due to the extra attention paid to Opitz.
"He's gotten a lot more attention this year," Almquist said. "And that has impacted his numbers a little bit. But it hasn't changed his importance to us. He's a great leader. He's the hardest worker. He really has met the standard of what we want for our athletes."
What's made him so effective, on the offensive end at least, is his old-school mentality.
"There are 35-year old men everywhere that would love to have to his old-man game right now," Almquist said. "Just with his footwork, his right and left hooks, the up and unders — everybody in every YMCA across the country would love to have his game."
As a senior, the big man has also had to expand his game.
"He's had to learn to read the defense from the post position and he's really expanded his game in terms of passing and ball-handling.," Almquist said. "And he's had to be very unselfish and he is. He's not concerned about his points. He just wants to win. So if it's him passing the ball to someone cutting to the basket, if it's the right play, he wants to do it."
Winning takes sacrifice and over the years, Opitz's career in its entirely is probably best defined by simply doing whatever it takes to win.
"Honestly, I think we take it for granted at times because we are such a talented class and we have so much going for us," Opitz said of all the winning. "The fact that we were able to win one of each, in football and basketball, is pretty surreal."
"Hopefully, we can get another one."
