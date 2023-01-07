HELENA — The Helena Capital boys basketball team is the defending Class AA state champions. The Bruins are also a work in progress.
Yet, just because they haven't reached their ceiling, doesn't mean they can't play winning basketball and on Saturday, in the Bruins Western AA home opener, they notched a gritty 51-34 win over Missoula Big Sky.
Capital did it with a 2-1 advantage on the boards (40-19), including 16 on the offensive glass, as well as a dominant defensive effort (Big Sky shot 33 percent and scored 0.63 points per possession).
Winning with defense and rebounding won't win any basketball beauty contests, but it's effective and has the Bruins sitting at 4-1 overall.
"I thought our effort defensively and rebounding was good tonight," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "When we're struggling offensively, that's got to be consistent for us and tonight, for 32 minutes, our effort defensively and rebounding was really good. That's where it has to start for us."
The defense was top notch from the start at the Bears Den on Saturday. Capital held Big Sky to four points in the opening stanza and nine in the second. On the other end, Nick Michelotti buried a corner trey in the second quarter and also had a slam dunk as the Bruins built a 25-13 halftime advantage.
Defense and rebounding might not seem fancy, but there's hidden points to be had and the Bruins had a three-point edge in points off turnovers (16-13) and a seven-point advantage in second-chance points (7-0). CHS was also credited with 39 stops compared to 28 for Big Sky.
Henry Gross continued to give the Bruins quality minutes off the bench and scored nine for Capital on Saturday, including a 3-pointer in the third quarter that pushed the lead to 40-24. Joey Michelotti also scored eight off the bench and drilled a trey early in the fourth to push the lead to 21. The reserve guard finished with eight, giving Capital 20 points from its bench. Big Sky had 10.
"Henry's been playing great," Almquist said. "He's got a lot of ability. He plays on both ends of the court and he can score the ball. He can stretch the floor a little bit. I thought he played great and Luke Dowdy, I don't know how many he finished with, but he had 10 rebounds at halftime and he was really active out there."
For the record, Dowdy finished with 15 rebounds and got seven on the offensive glass. Nick Michelotti was the only Bruin to reach double figures and wound up with 14 on a 6-for-9 shooting effort, that includes two 3-pointers. Gross managed five rebounds in addition to his nine points.
Josiah Cuaresma gave Big Sky a spark in the second half and at one point, the Eagles managed a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 12 before Capital made a run late in the third quarter to take an 18-point lead heading to the final stanza.
Big Sky is 1-5 now following the loss. The Eagles will take on Sentinel next on Tuesday. Capital will take on Kalispell Flathead next Friday.
Yet, Almquist is worried about the Bruins and reaching their own ceiling.
"I need to do a better job of coaching these guys offensively," Almquist said. "I know what kind of group this is and these kids will put in the work. But we need to get better and our focus is going to be the Capital Bruins and what we need to do to get better."
