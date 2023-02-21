HELENA — Helena High controls its own path to being the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Western AA Divisional Tournament, a fact that was brought more into focus Tuesday night with the Bengals’ 63-56 win over Butte.
The Bengals, now 9-4 in league play, could, potentially, only lose a tiebreaker with Kalispell Glacier, a team that’s one game back in the loss column.
One regular-season game remains for Helena High.
“We’re sitting good,” Bengals senior Colter Petre said. “We’re playing great team basketball right now, passing the ball, sharing the ball.”
“Jaxan [Lieberg] didn’t play tonight, but that’s no big deal, we’ll be glad to get him back. We played really well as a team tonight and it was great to see.”
Lieberg, the Bengals’ leading scorer, “wasn’t feeling well” and was held out of Helena High’s final regular-season home game on Tuesday.
Petre, one of five Bengals seniors honored pregame, carried the load in Lieberg’s absence, scoring 12 second-half points to finish with 19.
“Colter had a great game tonight,” Bengals head coach Brandon Day said. “He came in with a lot of energy, as he always does. Finished around the rim.”
“The other [seniors] brought so much energy and, defensively, the boys really stepped up tonight. I’m proud of all their effort and I’m blessed to have those seniors.”
Butte, after trailing by 14 at halftime, cut a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to as few as five points with 21.7 seconds to play.
Helena High missed seven free throws in the game’s final eight minutes and 11 total in the second half. All told, the Bengals missed 14 free throws in the victory.
“The second half was pretty ugly,” Day said. “We didn’t take care of the basketball real well. We got sped up offensively and we didn’t make our free throws.”
“I think the game would’ve looked a lot different if we would’ve finished up the game and closed it out with free throws.”
Freshman Hudson Luedtke’s 3-point play tightened the game to single digits with a minute to play. Moments later this trio of free throws – the result of being fouled on a 3-point shot attempt – closed the gap to just five.
Luedtke paced the Bulldogs with 19 points, including eight in the fourth quarter (6-for-6 from the free throw line).
“We didn’t have a sense of urgency through the first three and a half quarters, not like we did at the end,” Butte head coach Matt Luedtke said. “I think we kinda figured that out a little bit too late.”
“Maybe we should’ve started pressing a little bit earlier, but we finally started to get aggressive and started to make some things happen…I was really proud of the guys for sticking it out and continuing to fight.”
Cameron Gurnsey joined Luedtke in double figures with 12 points, while Dylan Bache totaled nine.
Luedtke, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer entering play, was under the weather Tuesday night, but balked at the idea of not playing or leaving the game early.
He kept Butte relevant in the first half, scoring eight of the Bulldogs’ 12 second-quarter points.
“He plays to win, he hates to lose,” Matt said about his son. “He went and puked to start the second quarter – he wasn’t feeling well. I told him he didn’t have to play and he wasn’t having it.”
“He still, I thought, performed pretty darn good under the circumstances. It’s just that will to win and that toughness.”
Manu Melo knocked down two first-half 3-pointers, growing Helena High’s lead to 14 points at one point, and finished with 12.
Bengals sophomore Tevin Wetzel scored or assisted on three straight Helena High baskets to begin the second stanza, finding Sam Ark in transition for a short jumper that gave the Bengals their first double digit lead of the contest.
Wetzel totaled 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting in the win.
Tuesday’s victory was two-fold for the Bengal seniors, a group that includes Petre, Joey Seliskar, Cael Murgel, Dylan Christman and Carson Anderson.
It supplied them with one final win at home and avenged last season’s season-ending loss to Butte in the divisional tournament, as well a 58-49 defeat in Butte on Jan. 28.
“It’s pretty great to get a win in The Jungle – last game,” Petre said. “Last time playing here – nothing better, it’s pretty great.”
“It was a revenge game. They beat us earlier in the year, they beat us last year and we didn’t get to state. We wanted to finish the season strong [this year] – two wins to end the season.”
Butte falls to 8-9 overall and 7-6 in conference play with the loss. Helena High jumps up to 12-5 on the season and 9-4 in Western AA contests.
