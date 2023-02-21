HELENA — Helena High controls its own path to being the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Western AA Divisional Tournament, a fact that was brought more into focus Tuesday night with the Bengals’ 63-56 win over Butte.

The Bengals, now 9-4 in league play, could, potentially, only lose a tiebreaker with Kalispell Glacier, a team that’s one game back in the loss column.

Colter Petre vs. Butte 2

Helena High senior Colter Petre paced the Bengals with 19 points in a 63-56 win over Butte on Tuesday night.
Hudson Luedtke vs. Helena High

Butte freshman Hudson Luedtke scored 19 points in the Bulldogs' 63-56 loss to Helena High on Tuesday night.
Manu Melo vs. Butte

Helena High junior Manu Melo scored 12 points off the bench in the Bengals' 63-56 win over Butte on Tuesday night.

