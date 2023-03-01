Helena High's Jaxan Lieberg

Helena High's Jaxan Lieberg takes a shot earlier in 2022-23 season against Capital in a win for the Bengals. 

 Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com

After over three months and 18 regular-season games, the fate of the 2022-23 seasons for the Helena and Capital basketball teams will be decided this week at the Western AA Divisional tournaments in Kalispell.

On the boys side of things, the Capital Bruins are the defending Western AA champions after winning the tournament at Carroll College in Helena last year, knocking off Big Sky in the title game.

