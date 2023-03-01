After over three months and 18 regular-season games, the fate of the 2022-23 seasons for the Helena and Capital basketball teams will be decided this week at the Western AA Divisional tournaments in Kalispell.
On the boys side of things, the Capital Bruins are the defending Western AA champions after winning the tournament at Carroll College in Helena last year, knocking off Big Sky in the title game.
This time around, Capital (11-7) enters as the No. 4 seed and in the opening round, they will play a Butte team that just beat them last Thursday in Butte with a tip-off time of 2 p.m. set for Flathead High School.
"We have been a little up and down this year, like many teams in our league," Capital head coach Guy Alqmuist said. "But we think that we're built for this. We feel like we're built in a manner that can have success."
The Bruins have beaten every team in the field at least once, except crosstown rival Helena High. Yet, with nine seniors, led by Hayden Opitz, who has been selected to Class AA's state all-tournament team the past two years, anything is possible.
Fourth-seeded Capital will play the second game of the tournament against No. 5 Butte (9-9). The winner will take on the winner of the first boys game which is at 12:30 p.m. between top-seeded Missoula Hellgate (14-4) and eighth-seeded Flathead (1-17).
Helena High will play in the final game of the opening day which is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. The Bengals, who come in as the No. 2 seed in the Western AA after a 13-5 campaign, as well as a 10-4 mark in conference play, will face Sentinel (3-15).
"Anybody can beat anybody," Helena High head coach Brandon Day said. "And Sentinel has been playing really well at the end of the year, so I wasn't surprised that they play us tough down there. We are focused on them. We have a couple of wrinkles, but mostly, we are focused on what we do and just trying to get that first win."
Helena High hit the 70-point plateau in both wins over the Spartans, scoring 72 in the first meeting and 70 in the second. The Bengals are led by a pair of dynamic sophomores. Jaxan Lieberg is one of those and he averaged 18.8 points per game this season and scored 20 on six different occasions.
Point guard Tevin Wetzel wasn't far behind with an average of 16.8 points per game. He also recently tied a Helena High record with eight 3-pointers in a 37-point performance against Bozeman.
Helena also has a solid group of experienced seniors such as Colter Petre, Cael Murgel and Dylan Christman to rely on as they try to end a three-year drought without reaching the Class AA state tournament.
"To get back to state would be huge for the program," Day said. "I know this bunch of boys, especially the seniors would be pretty thrilled to have that opportunity to go state. They want it."
If the Bengals beat Sentinel, they would play at 8 p.m. on Friday against the winner of Glacier and Big Sky. Those teams will meet at 6:30 on Thursday night. However, if the Bengals or Bruins lose in the first round, they will play in loser-out action on Friday morning at 11.
Also looking to end a three-year state tournament drought will be the Helena High girls basketball team. The Bengals don't open the tournament but play in the second game as the No. 4 seed against No. 5 Missoula Big Sky (9-8) following an 11-7 regular season and an 8-6 mark in the Western AA.
Helena won its last game of the regular season over Sentinel 41-40 on some game winning free throws by Avery Kraft. She will lead the Bengals against the Eagles, who split with Helena during the regular season on Thursday. The Bengals won 41-39 at home but lost 56-48 in the most recent meeting in Missoula.
Helena is a strong defensive team and boasted a defense ranked in the top third of Class AA. The Bengals also boast Alex Bullock, who is Helena's leading scorer and a Carroll College signee. If the Bengals get through and happen to see top-seeded Hellgate, Helena will also have the confidence of beating the Knights earlier in the season, which happened on another game winning free throw by Kraft in Helena last month.
Just like the Helena girls, Capital came up one win short of the state tournament a season ago and will look to make a return trip for the first time since winning the championship back in 2021.
Capital (13-5) will face Sentinel (8-10) a team it swept during the regular season. However, both games were decided by two points and the second went to overtime.
"We know every game up there is going to be a battle," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "We have got a deep conference that has been super competitive. So for us, it's just doing what we do and focusing on that."
What the Bruins do, is play defense. Capital led Class AA in total scoring defense with just 654 points allowed (36 per game). Helena and Hellgate are tied No. 2 in the Western AA with 41 points allowed per game.
CHS also comes in playing well, winning four straight (longest win streak currently in the conference). One of those wins avenged a loss to Helena High and the only team CHS was unable to beat during the regular season was Hellgate.
The Bruins will be led by Jada Clarkson, the 2022 Western AA Offensive Player of the Year. She's averaging just under 10 points per game this season, but has had to overcome a thumb injury and has twice hit game-winning shots for Capital down the stretch.
If the Bruins win their game against Sentinel, which tips off at 3:30 p.m., they will face the winner of No. 7 Butte (5-13) and No. 2 Flathead (14-4) at 5 p.m on Friday.
A loss by the Bruins or Bengals would mean playing in loser-out action at 9 a.m. The girls semifinals on Friday will take place at 3:30 and 5 p.m. The boys semifinals will be played at 6:30 and 8 Friday night.
The Western AA championship games are scheduled for Saturday night in Kalispell at 6:30 (girls) and 8 (boys) as well.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.