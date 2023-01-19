Helena High's Tevin Wetzel

Helena High's Tevin Wetzel goes up for a shot in the Bengals 44-42 win over Capital on Thursday night at the Jungle in Helena. 

 Gary Marshall

HELENA — Basketball is a game of runs and on Thursday night, it was Helena High that made the last one.

Facing the defending Class AA state champions and crosstown rival Helena Capital, the Bengals found themselves down 10-0 to start the game and 42-35 a few minutes into the fourth quarter.

Capital's Nick Michelotti

Capital's Nick Michelotti is swarmed by Helena High defenders in the Bengals 44-42 win over Capital on Thursday night. 

Tags

Load comments