HELENA — Basketball is a game of runs and on Thursday night, it was Helena High that made the last one.
Facing the defending Class AA state champions and crosstown rival Helena Capital, the Bengals found themselves down 10-0 to start the game and 42-35 a few minutes into the fourth quarter.
CHS scored the first nine points of the fourth. Yet the Bengals scored the last nine, a run that included a go-ahead 3-pointer from Tevin Wetzel with 13.1 seconds left in what ended up as a 44-42 win for Helena High.
"I was just running the play coach told me to," Wetzel said of his game-winner. "I was open and (Dylan Christman) got me the ball so I shot it."
And how did it feel to see it swish through the net?
"I honestly did feel anything," he said. "I'm just glad it went in. Ending this losing streak feels amazing."
Prior to Thursday's win, the Bengals hadn't beaten the Bruins since 2019. Capital had won three straight in the Jungle and after grabbing a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, it looked like the streak might be extended to eight.
The Bengals called a timeout to regroup and did they ever. The final 9-0 run was started by another sophomore, just like Wetzel, in Jaxan Lieberg, who made a tough floater to end a scoreless drought that stretched back to the third.
A free throw from Christman and two from Cael Murgel trimmed the lead to 42-40. Capital, for its part, missed six straight free throws in the final two minutes, which allowed the Bengals to have the ball, down two, with under 30 seconds left.
The execution was spot on and the shot from Wetzel hit nothing but net.
"I was praying," Helena High head coach Brandon Day said. "But that's what Tevin does. He hits big shots and the boys ran the play very well. Capital took away the other option. We made the right read and Tevin hit a big shot."
"I saw it, I watched it go up," Petre said. "And I was like, 'Oh my gosh' and it went in."
For a moment, there was pandemonium as the home crowed erupted. Yet, Capital still had 13.1 seconds. The Bruins got multiple shot attempts up, but each bounced off the iron. Eventually, Helena corralled the rebound and after a free throw by Petre to cap the ending 9-0 run, a full-court shot by the Bruins bounced off the backboard and the celebration was on.
"It's really exciting," Said Lieberg, who scored 18 points in the win. "That's why this is my favorite game. The atmosphere was wild."
Crosstown wins definitely feel different and the Bruins, they were determined to taste victory for a fourth straight time in the Jungle and after a 10-0 to start the game, they were in control.
"I'm really proud of the way our kids played," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "Helena did a hell of a job. They competed hard and they made the last play. But the game went exactly as we wanted it to go. We made a lot of great plays, we just didn't finish in the final three minutes and that's something we'll have to live with."
Nick Michelotti started the game with a bang, scoring inside and knocking down a 3-pointer. Hudsen Grovom also hit a trey as CHS built the 10-0 lead. Wetzel made his first trey of the game in the first quarter, which stemmed the tide a little and made it 14-5 Bruins after one.
In the second, Lieberg started to assert himself. He scored 11 straight points for Helena at one time and when Wetzel scored at the 2:40 mark of the second quarter, it was tied 16-16. Yet, a bucket in the closing seconds from Joey Michelotti helped Capital take a 23-19 lead into the break.
"They both just love the game of basketball," Day said of Wetzel and Lieberg. "They play a lot and have a pretty good feel for the game. I was impressed. But it was a team effort. Cael Murgel had some big plays in the fourth quarter, Colter Petre came up with some steals, Dylan Mosness played amazing on defense. It took the entire team."
The two teams went back and forth in the third and it started with a Wetzel trey to get Helena within one at 23-22. Joey Michelotti answered with a trey of his own and Capital was back up five, but a 9-2 run, which was capped with a triple from Lieberg put Helena in front 33-31 before a Henry Gross bucket for CHS sent it to the fourth tied at 33 all, setting the stage for Wetzel's shot.
"Capital is such a great team," Day said. "Guy does such a great job, so I'm really proud of our guys to fight this one out and get the win."
The victory improved Helena High to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the Western AA where they sit three games in front of the Bruins, who dropped to 5-3, as well as 2-3 in conference play.
Lieberg led all scorers in the win with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Wetzel connected three times from beyond the arc and scored 11 for Helena High, while Murgel pitched in with six points and eight rebounds. Petre also added eight points and five boards.
Nick Michelotti paced the Bruins in the win with 12 points. Hayden Opitz also reached double figures with 11.
"We didn't make the plays and Helena High did," Almquist said. "I'm actually leaving that gym more confident than I was going in, based on what I saw tonight. But it wasn't good enough, so we have to keep working."
For Helena, the work finally paid off as the Bengals ended their four-year losing streak to Capital.
"We really wanted it," Lieberg said. "We kept fighting and it's just really exciting to win this game."
Photos: Helena beats Capital for the first time in four years
