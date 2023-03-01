BILLINGS — A Billings intra-city game highlights the first round of the Eastern AA Divisional, which tips off Thursday at Great Falls High School.
The Senior and Skyview boys basketball teams will meet for the third time this season when they face off in a 2 p.m. game as eight boys and eight girls teams battle for a top-four spot and a berth in next week’s state tournament.
Bozeman’s boys (15-3) have the top seed, and will play No. 8 Great Falls (4-14) at 12:30 p.m. prior to the No. 4 Skyview-No. 5 Senior game. Then, No. 3 Gallatin (12-6) takes on No. 6 Great Falls CMR (8-10) at 6:30 p.m., and second-seeded West (15-3) closes the first day against No. 7 Belgrade (3-15) at 8 p.m.
The Broncs (6-12) and Falcons (10-8) split their regular-season series. Senior won at Skyview 63-60 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Mackey Burckley, while the Falcons returned the favor with an 85-81 double overtime victory at Senior last weekend.
Billings West (15-2) has the top-seeded girls team, and the Golden Bears get the tournament started with a 9:30 a.m. tip-off against eighth-seeded Belgrade (2-16). Senior (7-11), the fourth seed, and No. 5 Great Falls (7-11) follow at 11 a.m.
Third-seeded Bozeman Gallatin (14-4) takes on No. 6 Great Falls CMR (5-12) at 3:30 p.m., while No. 2-seeded Billings Skyview (15-3), riding a nine-game winning streak, plays No. 7 Bozeman (3-15) at 5 p.m.
The championship games are scheduled for Saturday, with the girls playing at 6:30 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m.
