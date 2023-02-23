Senior night was reminiscent of so many nights inside the Bears Den for the Helena Capital boys basketball team.
The Bruins honored nine seniors on Thursday night against Sentinel and when it was over, it was yet another convincing win, 62-43, for a group that has been part of hanging two state championship banners — one in football and one in basketball.
"It was just fun to watch them," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "It doesn't mean there aren't frustrating times right? But it was fun to watch them. They played for each other and all nine seniors contributed."
Two stood above the rest, at least on this night.
Hayden Opitz has been a three-year starter for the Bruins and in his final game in the Bears Den, the future Montana Grizzly football player made it count with 17 points, on 7-of-11 shooting and eight rebounds. 13 of those 17 points also came in the second half as Capital took a four-point halftime lead and made the final margin 19.
"It's crazy," Opitz said of it being Senior night. "I have been starting here for the past three years and the fact that we were able to go out with a big win really tops it off."
Opitz was a huge part of the Bruins closing strong. He made 5-of-7 shots in the second half, but the defensive effort was crucial too. Capital had 37 stops compared to 25 for Sentinel, which shot 37 percent from the field and averaged 0.83 points per possession.
"I thought we really dug in defensively as the game wore on," Almquist said. "And then once we saw some shots fall, it kind of snowballed from there. But honestly, it was just fun to watch them because I know how much they have put into it. They have given this program a lot. So I'm just happy that they get to know they won their last game (at home)."
While Opitz controlled the second-half with 13 points, it was fellow senior Nick Michelotti that set the tone in the first half with two 3-pointers as the Bruins rallied from a 10-7 deficit after the first quarter to go ahead 25-21 at the intermission.
"It's a little sad," Michelotti said. "But we got the W and that's an exciting way to go out. Everyone played great. The seniors played great and it was just a great way to go out."
Michelotti hit another triple in the second half and finished with a game-high 18 points. His cousin Joey Michelotti, another senior, finished with eight points and also connected twice from beyond the arc. Kade McDounough led the way for the Spartans with 12 points. He was their only scorer in double figures.
In addition to Opitz and the Michelotti's, Capital, the defending Class AA state champions, also honored Tyler Kovick, Hudsen Grovom, Henry Gross, Austin Buehler, Luke Dowdy and Jack Drynan as part of the senior class.
"Initially, some people probably thought I was crazy keeping nine seniors," Almquist said. "But I wanted to make a commitment to those nine guys. I thought that they had made the commitment to our program and I knew all of them could help us win.
"They are unselfish and they are all team-oriented," he added. "They know their roles and they all embrace their roles and as a coach, it's just neat when you know everyone is all in. We win some and lose some, but every game these guys compete their tails off."
The Bruins are tied for third right now in the Western AA with an 8-5 record. They are also 11-6 and will close the regular season out on Friday in Butte at 7 p.m. Glacier is also 8-5 and Butte is 7-6.
That will determine the final seeding for the Bruins as they will head to Kalispell for the Western AA Divisional next week.
