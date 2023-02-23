Hayden Opitz

Helena Capital's Hayden Opitz goes up for two points against Missoula Sentinel on Thursday night in the Bears Den. 

 Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com

Senior night was reminiscent of so many nights inside the Bears Den for the Helena Capital boys basketball team.

The Bruins honored nine seniors on Thursday night against Sentinel and when it was over, it was yet another convincing win, 62-43, for a group that has been part of hanging two state championship banners  one in football and one in basketball. 

Nick Micheloitti

Nick Michelotti drives the ball to the basket against a couple of Missoula Sentinel defenders in a 62-43 win for the Bruins. 

