HELENA — Jaxan Lieberg, in his first varsity start, introduced himself to Class AA on Saturday afternoon, scoring 21 first-half points in Helena High’s 62-42 season-opening victory over Belgrade.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been in the 60s,” Bengals head coach Brandon Day said. “One thing I think we have this year is a few guys who can put the ball in the hole.”
“Obviously Jaxan got us started off, but there’s multiple guys who are capable of scoring.”
Lieberg, who was one of three sophomores in Day’s starting lineup Saturday, totaled a game-high 26 points and sparked a 9-0 Bengals run to begin the ball game.
He reeled off a personal 9-0 run in the second quarter, converting a four-point play, getting a fast break dunk and sinking a triple on an out-of-bounds play.
“We started hot,” Lieberg said. “We need to keep that up for every game.”
“It felt good. I was just playing with confidence. Confidence is key.”
Lieberg added two steals and a pair of blocks. He rejected a Belgrade shot attempt by pinning on the backboard in the first half.
“To have a guy with little experience show up and come ready to play is pretty awesome,” Day said of Lieberg. “I have three sophomores who are starting and all three played beyond their years tonight. I’m hoping that’s a sign for the season to come.”
Fellow sophomore Tevin Wetzel dished out eight assists in the victory, while Dylan Mosness paced the Bengals with eight rebounds and four steals.
Belgrade started three seniors and two juniors on Saturday, but according to head coach Luke Powers, players who really hadn’t experienced much varsity-level action heading into this season.
The Panthers responded to Helena High’s opening run with a 10-4 spurt of their own, capped by a Kade Schlauch 3-pointer right before the first-quarter buzzer.
From there, the Bengals strung together a 12-2 run, almost all courtesy of Lieberg, and doubled Belgrade up by halftime.
“We’re young…but we’re gonna get a heck of a lot better,” Powers said. “I’m proud of the kids, they kept fighting. There wasn’t any break in them. Helena High is a nice team. They shoot it, they’re physical and they do good things out of that 2-3 [zone].”
“You give [Helena] a lot of credit, they forced us into a lot of interesting situations, but on our end, just super excited about a young team that’s gonna keep building.”
With their 2-3 zone, and a three-quarter court press, the Bengals made their team speed work for them.
Turnovers plagued Belgrade throughout Saturday’s contest, and when the Panthers finally started making shots in the second half, Helena High responded offensively.
“Our boys are pretty active and they’re fast, so that’s kind of our advantage,” Day said. “The zone just gives us an opportunity to use our speed and try to get out in lanes and cause some problems.”
“We got a little sloppy from time to time [tonight], but that’s what you expect in the first game. There’s only room to grow and hopefully we continue to progress.”
Belgrade senior Tre’Vion Randle was the lone Panther to break into double digits on Saturday, scoring 24 points and connecting on five second-half 3-pointers.
“He provides a lot of energy out there,” Powers said. “Good little defensive player…Good kid, good player. He shoots with confidence and he kinda kept us around.”
Schlauch chipped in six points, and Rylan McCollim and Daniel Marinko each scored four points in the loss.
Cael Murgel joined Lieberg in double figures with 12 points. He added seven rebounds and two assists.
Wetzel scored nine, and Colter Petre totaled eight points, six rebounds and three steals for the Bengals.
