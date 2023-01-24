MISSOULA – Big Sky’s Josiah Cuaresma caught the ball on the left wing, sized up his defender and rose up for the three.
There was no hesitation and no doubt about the result as it tickled the twine, lifting a weight off his shoulders. After being held scoreless in the first half, the Eagles’ leading scorer this season was starting to find his rhythm with the timely fourth-quarter triple.
Better late than never.
“I kind of feed off the crowd a little bit,” Cuaresma said afterwards. “As soon as it hit, I knew I had to keep going.”
He had no choice if he wanted to help his team complete a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback. And roughly eight minutes later, the 6-foot-3 senior was up to nine points in the final frame (14 total), watching his team pull off the dramatic 50-49 home victory over visiting Kalispell Glacier.
As he watched the Wolfpack’s last-second layup get waved off, he lifted his head to the sky as if he were taking a deep exhale. All of his offensive assertion in the final frame had paid off, a welcomed sight to the player who has blossomed into the team’s unmatched No. 1 option.
With each game this season, he’s slid further and further into that role, and taking initiative on offense was the final step in truly securing the reins – Cuaresma has arrived.
“I think the biggest jump I made from last year was that I was more of a pass-first guy … but talking to my coach and my trainer, you have to be multi-dimensional to play at the next level,” Cuaresma said. “They told me I have to be more aggressive, I have to hunt my shot a bit more.”
Down double-digits going into the fourth quarter offered the perfect opportunity for Cuaresma to get to work on that challenge. He did, connecting on another pair of jump shots while also nailing two free throws.
“I was so frustrated going into halftime. That was the worst first half I’ve played. I couldn’t get a shot to fall and everything rolled around the rim,” Cuaresma said. “My coach is always talking about, ‘how do you respond to adversity?’ … so it was so easy to use that as fuel … I went out there and did my thing.”
Once he broke through the defense, it loosened things up for his teammates. With nearly two minutes left, Owen McGuinn slithered his way to the rim to give the Eagles their first lead of the game with his first field goal of the contest. Glacier quickly responded by flipping the advantage back in their favor, but McGuinn once again found room for another lead-changing layup.
Carson Towe hit a three and Aidan Beard tied Cuaresma’s game-high 14 points, all of these the benefit of playing alongside someone who demands the attention of the defense the way Cuaresma has this year.
“This is a group that has one kid that has played a lot of varsity minutes coming into that season and that is Josiah,” first-year head coach Zach Murphy said. “And he had the benefit of playing behind seven seniors last year so he could kind of pick and choose to be assertive on offense this game or be more of a defender that game, but we talked about going into this year, that transition of being the guy. You’re going to touch the ball every possession and you need to play your butt off.”
“I challenged him at halftime. I walked in that locker room and I’m not going to lie, I singled him out in front of the team and said, ‘Ty Olsen (Glacier) is a great ball player and he’s kicking your butt right now on the defensive side. Are you telling me that he’s going to stay in front of you?’
He took it to heart like any alpha dog does, and proved that you can only contain him for so long. And if you haven’t given yourself a comfortable lead by the time he gets it going, good luck.
Tuesday night’s outcome served as a huge stepping stone in finding his identity as the go-to threat.
“At the beginning of the year, you could see a hesitancy,” Murphy said. “And now, he looks you in the eyes and admits, he’s maturing as a basketball player. He recognizes what he has to do both offensively and defensively to help our team succeed and he’s starting to use all those tools … the vision, the IQ, the explosiveness and these past couple of games, he’s just starting to figure out what that role is like.”
With the final month of the season right around the corner, the Eagles could be a team that nobody wants to see in the playoffs as they continue to develop into their best form down the stretch.
They’ve taken some lumps early, but their trajectory points upwards as they solidify their roles and slowly but surely creep up the Western AA standings.
“Credit to the boys,” Murphy said. “I think a lot of time nowadays, you just see kids give up on games, give up on coaches, give up on everything and these kids just continually have my back as a coach.”
