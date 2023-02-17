Billings Senior vs. Billings West

Billings West's AJ Moser drives towards the basket against Billings Senior's Jaiden Turner at the Senior gym on Friday.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — AJ Moser felt the Billings West boys basketball team lost its way earlier this week. Coach Kelly Darragh said as much as well.

The Bears felt a little better about themselves Friday night following a 70-60 road win over Billings Senior. It was a bounce-back victory from Tuesday, when West, which sat atop the 406mtsports.com Class AA rankings, suffered a 20-point home loss to Billings Skyview.

Billings Senior vs. Billings West

Billings West's Billy Carlson tries to get to the basket against Billings Senior's Jaiden Turner during Friday's game at the Senior gym.
Billings Senior vs. Billings West

Billings Senior's Brighton McCaffrey drives towards the basket against Mitchell Fogelson of Billings West Friday at the Senior gym.

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert

Tags

Load comments