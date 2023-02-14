East Helena boys basketball team

The East Helena boys basketball seniors are pictured from left to right: Kaeden Sager (left), Trevor Held, Taigen Hagen, Wyatt Carrell, Jacob Spencer, Colter Charlesworth, Dallin Fuhriman. Back row: Curtis Corzine and Kobe Mergenthaler. 

 Gary Marshall

Progress can mean different things to different people. But in the case of the East Helena basketball programs, the growth over the past four years is undeniable. 

There are always challenges when it comes to building an athletic program from scratch and that's exactly what happened with each program in East Helena as the newly built high school began competition back in 2019. 

East Helena girls

The East Helena girls basketball seniors are pictured and shown here is Teagan Wigen (left), Montana Pierson, Belle Surginer, Ella Pickett and Natell Goodman. 

