Progress can mean different things to different people. But in the case of the East Helena basketball programs, the growth over the past four years is undeniable.
There are always challenges when it comes to building an athletic program from scratch and that's exactly what happened with each program in East Helena as the newly built high school began competition back in 2019.
But, the Vigilantes have managed them, even if it hasn't always been easy.
"I just don't know if there's a lot of people that know everything that went in to building this thing from the ground up," East Helena girls head coach Carson Bender said. "Not having anyone to practice against their freshman year or even having normal summer workouts. We had like four kids here. We just didn't have any of that stuff and it's finally starting to look like it would with a normal program."
At this point, it would be hard to notice a difference between the Vigilantes and any other Class A basketball program. The victories have started to add up and not just the moral kind either.
After winning a combined five games a year ago, both East Helena teams have won seven this season, a combined 14 and on Thursday night, both teams will host Western A Divisional play-in games against Butte Central (girls) and Corvallis (boys).
"It's an opportunity I don't think a lot of people thought we would have," East Helena boys basketball player Kaeden Sager said. "We had that expectation for ourselves and I think that just shows we're here to play and compete."
East Helena was certainly out to prove they aren't a pushover, and after both teams won four games in the Southwest A, they are far from that.
"I think we have proven to everyone, especially in our conference that we're here to compete," Sager said. "Last year, nobody thought that. We'd be the team that everybody circled on the calendar as an easy win. This year, I think we put the fear in people a little bit. We actually showed we can compete with the best teams in the state."
Sager is one of three team captains for the East Helena boys and after averaging 10.9 points per game during the season, he'll play a key role in trying to push the Vigilantes farther in the postseason.
East Helena was knocked out as the district tournament a year ago, but this season, the Southwest A is holding a play-in tournament to determine the fourth team it will send to the Western A Divisional.
If the Vigilantes win on Thursday night, they would play again on Saturday to head to divisionals, which would be the first trip for either the boys or girls teams.
"We are really looking forward to it," Kobe Mergenthaler said. "We definitely play better at home and we are excited to show we can do."
Mergenthaler is the leading rebounder for East Helena with 6.1 per game and also averages 8.3 points. The Vigilantes top scorer is Colter Charlesworth and he's been one of Class A's best guards in the 2022-23 season with 18.5 points per game. He's also averaging more than two 3-pointers, assists and steals per game.
And one reason for the Vigilantes success, according to Charlesworth, is their bond.
"It's like a brotherhood," he said. "Everyone is close with everyone. We have all grown up together and we all get along."
Now, they are hoping to continue the ride but doing that, for the boys at least, will mean beating Corvallis, a team East Helena split with during the regular season. But win that game, and the divisional tournament is that much closer to becoming a reality.
With that, also comes the opportunity of earning a berth to the state tournament.
"It would be amazing," Charlesworth said. "Just to have the chance to make a state tournament. That's what you dream of."
This group has achieved a lot of firsts and there is another chance on Thursday.
"This is something that they have been wanting," East Helena boys head coach Ty Ridgeway said. "(Getting to divisionals) would be really cool. I have been dreaming about it too and I just want it so bad for these kids. They have worked for it and they deserve it."
While the East Helena boys have nine seniors total, the girls have five and they will also be looking to make their mark on Thursday night in the first game of the play-in doubleheader, which starts at 6 p.m.
Yet, in many ways, they have already a mark on the East Helena program that will last forever.
"It's something that's been really meaningful to all of us," Belle Surginer said. "Being able to be the leaders and set for the tone for all the others that will be coming through here."
The Vigilante girls had big goals this season, just like the boys, and they have put together an impressive season with seven wins total and a fifth place finish in the Southwest A regular-season standings.
"We just all come out like it's going to be our last game," East Helena senior Natell Goodman said. "I think that's what's helped us all play better. At the start of the year, we all did this 1/6 thing where we gave up something for the team and I think that's helped us too."
Winning doesn't happen by accident, at any level and there's no question this group of seniors was out to prove some people wrong.
"The wins this year mean a lot," Surginer said. "It shows that we really worked hard for what we got."
It also made them feel like they belong and just like the boys team, the girls are hoping to make even more history on Thursday night with their first ever postseason win.
"We wanted this year to be the best year," Montana Pierson said. "We have been doing this since seventh grade, working and improving. We've all helped to build this program and we're just going to keep playing each game like it's our last and we'll be able to get through it as a team."
Two other seniors that have made big contributions for the Vigilantes over the past two seasons on the girls team are Ella Pickett and Teagan Wigen. Dymon Root has also been a key cog with an average of 15.8 points per game this season.
As far as Butte Central, the East Helena girls swept both games against the Maroons, but they have a dangerous scorer in their own right in Brooke Badovinac who comes in scoring 22 points per game.
Win or lose, or regardless of what happens this postseason, nothing will detract from the progress already made by both East Helena basketball teams and the solid foundation for the future is something each senior class can be proud of.
"We have been doing this since our YMCA days," Goodman. "So it will be bittersweet. But will be crazy to come back and see how good the program is. Hopefully, it will be successful and there will still be some of the traditions we have put in place."
One such tradition, for the girls at least, is a winning song and if East Helena wins on Thursday night, that song won't be hard to hear.
"Our winning song at the end will be way louder than the rest (have been)," Surginer said. "I can tell you that much."
