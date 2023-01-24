BILLINGS — Much like the game-winning play itself, the celebration afterward didn’t go exactly as planned.
Instead of immediately getting into graceful run around the Skyview High School gym, Billings Senior’s Mclain Burckley tripped over a referee’s foot and went sprawling to the gym floor after his 3-pointer from the left wing beat both the final buzzer and Billings Skyview Tuesday night.
Probably even before the scoreboard flashed the final score — Senior 63, Skyview 60 — Burckley was back up on his feet among his teammates, waving good-bye to the Skyview student section as he ran past, other Broncs running along with him.
“My teammates trust me to shoot, and I shot it,” was about all Burckley had to say.
The Broncs’ Brighton McCaffrey had some empathy for his teammate when told Burckley was pretty succinct in his description of the game-winner.
“I mean, there’s probably a lot going through his head right now,” McCaffrey joked.
It was a wild ending to what was wild a fourth quarter. Senior trailed by 10 early, then, sparked by Zak Woog, who was seeing his first action of the game, went on a 21-6 run to lead by five with about a minute to play.
Skyview wasn’t finished, however. The Falcons recovered to knot the score at 60-60 with six seconds remaining on a basket by Rhyse Owens, prompting a Senior timeout. Teylor Ronish inbounded the ball to Woog, who threw it back to Ronish, who nearly traveled before he got his first dribble down as he ran upcourt.
Once Ronish got just past the halfcourt line, he tossed the ball to Burckley, who turned and fired at the rim. Just like Senior coach Drew Haws drew it up.
“Not even close,” Haws said with a smile.
None of this really went to plan for the Broncs. Though the first half was close, as was much of the third quarter, the Falcons began to pull away with five straight points to go into the fourth quarter leading by eight.
That went to 10 on two free throws by Kaden Chapman to start the fourth. But the Broncs rallied, and Haws credited Woog, Davyn Lehfeldt and Joshua Goudy, three non-starters, with bailing his team out.
“I think a lot of it was just fresh bodies,” said Haws, whose team lost by 21 points to Billings West its last time out. “The guys who started the game played a lot of minutes up through that third quarter. Then to get some fresh bodies out there and then for them to play well, that was such a great thing for our team.”
Jaiden Turner scored 19 points to lead the Broncs (3-8, 3-4 Eastern AA). Woog pitched in with 11, all in the fourth quarter.
Skyview’s Lane Love led all scorers with 21 points and Owens finished with 15 for the Falcons, who are 7-4, 4-3 under first-year coach James Bulluck. But Bulluck was disappointed by the blown 10-point lead and a 20-5 turnover-to-assist ratio.
“That’s not a recipe to making things happen,” he said. “When we played together and did what we planned to do, it looked good out there. But, you know, Senior’s a good team and you can’t give them fight. That’s what they did, they came out and they took it and that’s all there is to it.”
Said Senior's McCaffrey, who had four points in the fourth-quarter rally: "We came into this game knowing we weren't the favorites. We needed a win and we knew this was probably one of the best wins we could get. We came out with the energy that we wanted to do in the West game, I mean, we were kind of mad. We just wanted to win."
