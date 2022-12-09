BILLINGS — Remember every first.
That was the text message former Missoula Big Sky boys basketball coach Ryan Hansen sent Eagles’ new coach Zach Murphy before tryouts began this season.
Murphy had been an assistant on Hansen’s bench, including last season when Big Sky placed third at the Class AA state tournament. Murphy was elevated to head coach when Hansen stepped down after the Eagles earned their first state-tournament trophy since 1997.
Remember the first practice, Hansen advised Murphy. Remember the first road trip.
Murphy will certainly remember Friday night at the Senior High gym as his Eagles rallied over the game’s final three minutes to erase a seven-point deficit to beat the Broncs 61-58 in the season opener for both programs.
“An awesome first win,” Murphy said. “The boys gutted it out, and I’m definitely not going to forget this one moving forward.”
The Big Sky girls got their first-year coach a victory in the night’s opener, as well. Big Sky scored the first 12 points of the game and beat Senior 51-41, handing former Three Forks star Travis Williams his first win as an Eagle.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” said Williams, who has had three previous coaching stops, the most recent at Wenatchee (Washington) High School before becoming the fifth coach in five seasons at Big Sky. “Anytime you can get a road win, it’s huge. We’ve got a young team, so it’s going to be a learning process. We’re just going to keep getting better.”
Big Sky boys 61, Senior 58
The Broncs seemed to have things well in hand, leading 49-42 with 3:35 to play following a free throw by Jaiden Turner.
Big Sky kept battling and a three-point play by 6-foot-5 Aidan Beard pulled the Eagles even at 53-53 with 1:28 left. Beard’s basket and free throw spurred an 11-0 Eagles’ run that was only ended when Turner hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to close the game.
The Eagles, who graduated seven seniors from last year’s team, scored 29 points in the fourth quarter after scoring 32 combined in the first three.
“It’s not about how you do when you’re succeeding, it’s about how you do when you’re faced with adversity,” Murphy said. “That was kind of our message all week in practice. We were faced with that adversity, and credit to the boys, they responded perfectly in the fourth quarter.”
Billings Senior coach Drew Haws is reshaping his team after heavy graduation losses, as well. Haws said his new-look team did just about everything well, except close out the win.
“It’s a new group, that’s why we play these preseason games,” Haws said. “Certainly, we don’t want this to happen in (Eastern AA) games, but we were happy that we were able to gain some experience tonight. You just can’t simulate these types of games.”
Turner had a team-high 18 points for the Broncs, who had 10 players score. Big Sky’s Isaiah Reed and Luke Thorne both hit four 3-pointers, with Reed nabbing a game-high 22 points. Thorne finished with 14.
Big Sky’s boys and girls play at Billings Skyview Saturday, with the girls tipping off at noon and the boys at 1:30. Senior plays host to Missoula Hellgate with the same start times for boys and girls.
Big Sky girls 51, Senior 41
The Eagles’ 12-point opening salvo made it look like this game would be a blowout. Big Sky scored points on five of its first seven possessions, while the Broncs turned the ball over the first four times they had the ball.
But the Broncs got within 25-23 by halftime, and though Big Sky opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run, Senior closed the quarter with eight unanswered points to stay within 34-31.
Big Sky again built the lead to 10 in the fourth quarter before Senior tried another charge. Viennah Meyer could have brought the Broncs within 43-42, but her 3-point attempt banged in and out of the hoop with 1:27 to play and the Eagles secured the win down the stretch.
Sophomore Kadynce Couture scored 17 points to lead the Eagles. Sadie McGuinn, another sophomore, added 12.
“Senior did a good job of jumping in and out of a bunch of different defenses and kind of put us on our heels,” Williams said. “So it really forced us to make a lot of adjustments on the fly. I’m proud of our girls for the way they handled that.”
Lauren Cummings and Octavia Meyer both finished with 10 points for the Broncs, who made just 18 of 31 free throws. That included a 3-for-13 performance from the line in the second quarter alone when Senior was desperately trying to gain its first lead. The Broncs never did lead, nor was the game ever tied after Big Sky's first basket.
“I didn’t see any quit out of the girls,” Senior coach Connor Silliker said after noting his team’s poor free-throw percentage. “They battled back, and it just seemed like we couldn’t make that last little stretch to actually get a lead and be able to get ourselves a little more composed.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.