MISSOULA – The Butte Bulldogs boys’ basketball team made its first road trip of the calendar year on Friday afternoon, as they took on the Big Sky Eagles.
Tocher Lee's three-pointer at the buzzer forced overtime, which completed the erase of a 13-point deficit over the final four minutes. However, Big Sky took the lead with 26.8 seconds to play and held on for an 88-87 win over Butte in overtime.
Both teams came out shooting extremely well, with the Eagles taking a nine-point lead over the Bulldogs after eight minutes, 25-16.
Big Sky stretched the lead to ten points with 4:32 remaining in the first half.
Lee drained a three-pointer and Cameron Gurnsey followed with a dribble-drive through the lane and a scoop shot off the glass to help the Bulldogs cut the deficit in half with three minutes to play in the second quarter.
Josiah Cuaresma sank two free-throws with 2:33 left to cut off Butte’s run. Colter Ramos followed with a three-pointer.
The Bulldogs had an attempt at the final shot of the half. Casey Merrifield’s three-point shot from the right elbow of the arc hit high off the glass and through the hoop at the buzzer. Big Sky led at the break, 37-32.
The Eagles stretched their lead to 11 points before an 8-0 run by the Bulldogs cut the margin to three points, 44-41, with just over five minutes to play in the third quarter.
Both teams went basket-for-basket in the middle of the quarter, with Merrifield’s three-pointer temporarily pulling Butte to within two points.
At the 3:43 mark of the third quarter, a collision occurred under the Bulldogs’ basket. Freshman Cayde Stajcar was shaken up but walked to the Butte bench under his own power.
Lucas Thorne drained a three-pointer from the left corner, which was followed by at Cuaresma three-pointer to re-establish Big Sky’s 11-point lead with 90 seconds left in the period.
Luedtke’s three-pointer was answered by Carson’s Towe’s three-pointer late in the quarter. The Eagles led at the end of the third quarter, 64-53.
Merrifield buried a 30-foot three-pointer to start the fourth quarter for Butte.
Big Sky opened a 13-point lead with four minutes to play.
Butte pulled to within six, 77-71, with 90 seconds to go in regulation. A turnover by Big Sky gave Butte head coach Matt Luedtke an opportunity to take a timeout to give his team a breather.
A drive inside the lane and layup by Gurnsey clipped the margin to four. Demarais stole the inbound pass and hit Lee in the lane. Lane banked the ball off the glass and in with 13.7 seconds to play.
Jace Stenson fouled Owen McGuinn in the backcourt, and McGuinn was awarded two foul shots with 12.3 to go. McGuinn missed the first and made the second to take the Eagles lead back to three.
Merrifield’s three-point attempt was short, and an alternating possession jump ball went the way of the Bulldogs to have another shot to tie the game with 1.9 seconds left.
Luedtke’s inbounded the pass to Lee. He dribbled once and fired a three-pointer from the right side before the horn sounded. The ball swished through the hoop to the delight of the Butte fans in attendance. The score was tied at 78-78, as they went to a four-minute overtime.
Both teams missed shots on their opening possessions of overtime.
Reed’s drive and runner in the lane gave Big Sky the first lead of the extra session. Butte countered with a three-pointer to take the lead, 81-80 with 2:30 to go.
The Bulldogs led 85-84 when Aidan Beard was fouled in the lane with 26.8 seconds left in the OT. Beard hit the first shot to tie the game, as Big Sky took a timeout. Beard hit the second to give Big Sky a one-point lead.
A turnaround jumper by Stenson went through the cylinder to reclaim the Bulldogs’ lead with 12 seconds remaining.
A foul with 4.6 to go sent Cuaresma to the line. He sank both shots, as Big Sky led by one.
Butte called timeout to set up the final play. A drive to the basket by Luedtke clanked off the rim, as the Eagles escaped with the win.
The Bulldogs return to action on Friday (Jan. 20) as they host Missoula Sentinel.
Big Sky will host Hellgate on Jan. 20.
