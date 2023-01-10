BUTTE – The Butte Bulldogs hosted the Missoula Hellgate Knights in a Western AA matchup on Tuesday night. Entering the game, the Bulldogs had won two games in a row, both in conference.
The Knights got back to their winning ways after a defeat to Helena on Saturday, claiming a 57-38 victory over Butte.
“It was a terrific team win. We had different guys step up in different moments, so that’s what stuck out me. We were balanced,” Hellgate head coach Jeff Hays said.
Hellgate jumped out to a fast start, opening up a 7-0 lead. The Bulldogs countered with quick spirt of offense, going on a 9-0 run to retake the lead. The first quarter continued to go back and forth, as the Knights finished strong to hold an 18-12 lead entering the second quarter.
The Bulldogs offense struggled mightily in the second quarter, failing to score a basket until there was 2:24 left in the half. Hellgate didn’t capitalize on the Bulldogs poor shooting as they had a tough quarter as well. At halftime, the Knights led 27-18.
Butte continued to struggle in the third quarter, and this time Hellgate seized the opportunity. The Knights went on an 11-0 run and led by 22 with 1:10 left in the period, their largest lead of the game.
Between the second and third quarter, the Bulldogs only managed to score four field goals. The offense wasn’t clicking and Hellgate was able to take control of the game. The Knights coasted to a win after outscoring the Bulldogs 24-12 in the third quarter.
“Hellgate is a really good team, they outplayed us in every aspect of the game. It was great learning experience for us, so we’ll get back to the drawing board and hopefully play better on Friday,” Butte head coach Matt Luedtke said.
Nine different players scored for Hellgate in the win. Senior Connor Dick led the team in scoring with 16 points.
“We’ve got a great player with Connor. He can score, he can rebound, and he can calm it down for us in a situation when we get a little rattled. He’s a great leader and a great player,” Hays said.
For the Bulldogs, freshman point guard Hudson Luedtke led the team in scoring with 15 points. Eight players contributed to the scoring category for Butte.
Hellgate hosts in-town rival Missoula Sentinel in their next game on Friday night. Butte will travel to play Missoula Big Sky on Friday.
“Every game early in the year is a good opportunity for us to get some film and figure out what we’re doing well and we’re not doing well. It’s something we’re going to continue to build on and hopefully we’re playing our best basketball at the end of the year,” Matt Luedtke said.
