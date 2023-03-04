KALISPELL – Right before tip-off of the Western AA boys divisional championship game Saturday night, the gym at Kalispell Flathead was buzzing.
The Flathead girls had just won divisionals for the first time since 2001 on a buzzer-beater over top-seeded Missoula Hellgate. The local fans donning orange were elated and that energy stayed in the stands as Kalispell Glacier boys fans, clad in green, took their seats hopeful for a shining moment.
The Wolfpack raced out to an 8-2 lead over favored Hellgate and it appeared to be a night that would be owned by Kalispell teams.
But in the end, the Knights held the trophy high after claiming an easy 57-33 victory.
Hellgate coach Jeff Hays would never use the adjective easy though, despite a three-day stretch of tournament games in which his team won each contest by 15 points or more.
“I can never say that it’s easy,” Hays said. “When you make shots, that’s a result of hard work. Whether that’s running in transition or getting an offensive rebound, you have to work hard to get those … you can maybe say that the outcomes looked easy, but there was a ton of hard work that went into that.”
Three years’ worth of diligence, to be exact.
It was the Knights’ third try in as many seasons trying to knock off Glacier in divisionals. They were kept out of the state tournament by the Wolfpack in consecutive years, and this time it was their turn to exact a little revenge.
“It was definitely on our mind,” Hellgate standout Connor Dick said. “We had two years in a row where it ended with them so it was good to get over that hump and finally beat them.”
The Hellgate senior-heavy team would not be turned away from state yet again. And the Knights decided they might as well get the Western AA trophy while they’re at it.
Despite playing two Kalispell teams on their home court in the tournament, the Knights had everything they needed right inside of their locker room to match the intensity of the home fan base.
“We’ve got a really great group of leaders and most of it goes with Connor Dick,” Hays said. “Even if he doesn’t play well offensively, he plays well defensively or rebounds. His leadership gets guys going … we have a great team and competitive spirit.”
Dick had 15 points in the victory, tied for the team-high with Asher Topp. Donovyn Headswift fell in line with another 11 to complement the high scorers.
The team’s patented run-and-gun defense kept every Wolfpack player under 10 points. That combination led to the lopsided score.
It’s a lethal blend that the Knights have going right now: a focus pigeonholed on making up for their missed state tourney appearances the past couple of seasons and the wherewithal to fulfill that mission on the court.
“We’ve talked about it all season long, it’s a wide open field,” Hays said of this week's state tournament in Butte. “We played really well this weekend and were able to come out victorious. Next weekend it could be somebody else that rises up. You see it every March, the team that gets hot and plays well at the right time and I’m hoping that our guys are continuing to improve and get better.”
Winners of eight of their last nine, with dominant wins in their last three, there’s no saying that team couldn't be Hellgate this season.
Butte takes third place
Butte 73, Missoula Big Sky 45: Jace Stenson led four players in double figures with 17 points, and the Bulldogs (12-10) claimed third place in the Western AA, running away from the Eagles Saturday night. Cameron Gurnsey had 13 points, Tocher Lee 12 and Dylan Bache 10. Bo Demarais and Hudson Luedtke added eight points apiece. Aidan Beard drained 12 points for the Eagles.
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
