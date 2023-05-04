MISSOULA — Jason Maki has resigned as the Missoula Sentinel boys basketball head coach after three seasons in order to spend more time with his family and to coach youth sports, he confirmed with the Missoulian and 406mtsports.

Maki led the Spartans to a third-place finish at the State AA tournament in his first season in 2020-21. It was their first state trophy since 2008, when they finished as the runner-up.

Maki ended with a record of 24-33 in three seasons, according to MaxPreps, and made one state tournament appearance. He went 17-3 in his first year but missed the state tournament the next two years, going 4-13 and 3-17.

“28 years of memories,” Maki wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday evening. “28 years of the honor and privilege of coaching some wonderful young men. I resigned this morning from my coaching position.

“Time to make all those memories with my own kids. I plan on being youth coach extraordinaire for (twin son and daughter) JJ and Tana and maybe even spending more than a weekend on the lake.”

Maki, a Sentinel alum, returned to Missoula in the summer of 2020 after having coached high school basketball in the Portland, Oregon, area since 1995. He replaced Jay Jagelski, who had led the Spartans to five state appearances and a 95-86 record in eight seasons.

Maki was a three-sport athlete in basketball, cross country and track at Sentinel from 1986-90. He was a basketball co-captain as a senior and was named Sentinel’s most dedicated player. He went on to play a sixth-man role at Whitman College in Washington from 1990-95.

Maki then spent 13 years coaching at Beaverton High School and 12 years at Sandy High School before he left Oregon to return to the Garden City. He became Sandy’s all-time wins leader and was named the Northwest Conference coach of the year in March 2013.

“What will I miss? All the guys below plus a hundred others, and the ones to come,” Maki wrote in the Facebook post that contained over a dozen photos of him with former players. “Coaching done right isn’t a job or even a career, it’s a lifestyle.

“I will still be Coach Maki, but it will be with soon-to-be 10-year-olds. It is a huge honor to be called 'Coach,' I have never taken that title lightly, but the only title higher than that is 'Dad.' To all the Beavers, Pioneers, and Spartans I have coached, thank you for being a part of my family.”