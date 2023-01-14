BILLINGS — The Billings West boys basketball team learned a hard lesson two weeks ago.
That’s when they let a 16-point halftime lead slip away and evaporate into an eight-point loss to Bozeman Gallatin, which remains the lone blemish on the Golden Bears’ schedule.
Saturday, the second-ranked Bears took a double-digit lead in the second quarter over Great Falls CMR and didn’t let the Rustlers up off the West High gym floor and closed out a 63-40 Eastern AA win. Mitchell Fogelsong’s 14 points paced a balanced attack that helped the Bears continually pull away from the Raptors after a tight first quarter.
“We just have to keep our foot on the gas,” said senior Billy Carlson, one of four players in double figures for the Bears. “We’re a good team, but sometimes we get a little complacent and sometimes we let up and we can’t do that. That’s what we did against Gallatin, and I feel like we didn’t do that tonight.”
Carlson finished with 11 points and Teagan Balfanz and Cooper Tyson added 10 each as the Bears showed how effective their position-less brand of play can be. With seemingly every player in the 6-foot-1 to the 6-foot-4 range, versatility is what the Bears thrive on.
Fogelsong starts at center, for example, but coach Kelly Darragh said he believes Fogelson is the best 3-point shooter in the state. Guards Tyson and Carlson got plenty of their points in the paint on Saturday, thanks to crisp ball movement off cuts to the basket.
In each of West’s six games, the Bears have scored between 57 and 63 points. That’s quite a mark of consistency, so far.
“I think we’re very unselfish and they play really well together,” said Darragh, whose team improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the Eastern AA. “We’ve got a group that doesn’t really care who gets the points right now. I mean, you have seven kids that you’re going to look at the box score and they all have 12, 10, eight, seven (points). It’s kind of tough to stop.”
Cooper opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer — one of just three West made in the game — and Fogelson quickly followed with an old fashioned three-point play. That was part of a 12-0 West run which turned a 13-12 lead at the end of the first quarter into a 25-11 cushion.
CMR’s Trigg Mapes answered with a personal 6-0 run as part of his game-high 18 points, but the Bears scored the last four points of the half to get the lead back to 12 by the break. The Rustlers (3-5, 1-3) didn’t score more than four points in a row following Mapes’ second-quarter burst.
“That was the thing, we never recovered,” CMR coach John Cisco said. “We’ll have to figure that out … when we have a little adversity we kind of put our heads down a little bit. We’ve got to be better at that.”
The Bears are going to have to keep their heads up for the next couple of games.
Next week marks a busy slate of intra-city games for the Billings teams, with the Bears playing at No. 3 Billings Skyview on Tuesday before hosting Billings Senior on Friday and Billings Central on Saturday.
“It’s good for us, it’s a test, right?” Darragh said. “If we’re going to get where we think we can, you’re going to have to win three games in a row. So this is a good test to see how we do.”
