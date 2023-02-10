HELENA — Noah Dowler threw down a dunk as the whistle blew, signaling the 6-foot-7 Kalispell Glacier senior would get a free throw tacked onto his game-sealing rim-rocker in a 56-46 Wolfpack win over Helena High on Friday night.

“When I got it, I was just like, ‘I’m throwing this one down,’” Dowler said post game.

Noah Dowler vs. Helena High 2

Kalispell Glacier senior Noah Dowler scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Wolfpack's 56-46 win over Helena High on Friday night. Dowler also flushed a game-sealing and-one dunk with under a minute to play.

Tevin Wetzel vs. Kalispell Glacier 2

Helena High sophomore Tevin Wetzel scored 14 points in the Bengals' 56-46 loss to Kalispell Glacier on Friday night.
Jaxan Lieberg vs. Kalispell Glacier

Helena High sophomore Jaxan Lieberg scored a team-high 19 points in the Bengals' 56-46 loss to Kalispell Glacier on Friday night.

