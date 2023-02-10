HELENA — Noah Dowler threw down a dunk as the whistle blew, signaling the 6-foot-7 Kalispell Glacier senior would get a free throw tacked onto his game-sealing rim-rocker in a 56-46 Wolfpack win over Helena High on Friday night.
“When I got it, I was just like, ‘I’m throwing this one down,’” Dowler said post game.
“It was a great pass from Cohen [Kastelitz], he faked to the corner and threw it right to me – I was wide open.”
Dowler’s dunk with under a minute to play was the exclamation mark in a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double that propelled Glacier to a sixth conference win, and capped a final 90 or so seconds that saw Dowler score three field goals behind Helena High’s full-court press.
“He had a great performance tonight,” Glacier head coach Mark Harkins said. “He’s always solid around the rim. Tonight he stepped up and got it done for us in all aspects…I thought Noah was awesome tonight.”
Bengals sophomore Jaxan Lieberg scored 10 second-half points on his way to a team-high 19 on Friday. Tevin Wetzel added 14, but no other Helena High player scored more than five points.
“Glacier had a good game plan, they came ready to play tonight,” Bengals head coach Brandon Day said. “Their bigs just did a better job of being physical on the boards tonight.”
“Not shooting it well forced us to try to get some inside production. They did a good job keeping us out of the paint. Having the bigs they have, they’re hard to score on.”
Inside the painted area, Dowler was the human eraser.
He blocked multiple shots in the victory, changing the trajectory of many more. Travys Agan, a 6-foot-4 senior, played a role in Glacier’s rim protection, as well, and added seven rebounds (four offensive, three defensive).
The duo of Dowler and Agan matched Helena High’s total team rebounds. The Wolfpack outrebounded the Bengals 32-18 overall and 14-5 on the offensive glass.
“They’re a really good offensive team and they’ve got really good players,” Dowler said of Helena High. “Last time [in a 57-45 loss to the Bengals], we kinda struggled with that and we let them get hot, but I think we did a great job tonight.”
Dowler accounted for six of Glacier’s offensive rebounds in the victory, converting them into multiple second-chance buckets, especially in the first half as he scored 13 of the Wolfpack’s first 21 points.
“It’s just a mentality thing,” Dowler said of crashing the offensive boards. “You just have to think of every shot like an opportunity, a pass to you, and you have to go after it, no matter how physical it is.”
Helena High senior Colter Petre tied Friday’s contest at 36-36 with a 3-point play off a Dylan Christman block mid-way through the fourth quarter.
From there, Glacier reeled off an 8-0 run, anchored by an Adam Nikunen 3-pointer.
The Bengals chipped back within five courtesy of a Tevin Wetzel 3-point play, until Dowler’s and-one dunk brought a thunderous end to Helena High’s comeback efforts.
Helena High shot 34 percent (15-for-44) from the field in the loss and just 22 percent (5-for-22) from 3-point distance.
“We were just a little out of rhythm tonight, but a lot of that goes to Glacier and how well they played,” Day said.
Glacier didn’t fare much better – 37 percent from the field and 23 percent from 3-point range – but converted more misses into buckets and made enough timely shots to knock off Helena High on the road.
Kastelitz, Nikunen and Kadrian Buls each scored eight points in the victory, while Tyler McDonald chipped in seven.
With the win, Glacier improves to 9-5 overall.
“I still think we’re better – I don’t think we’ve reached our potential yet,” Harkins said. “Every game we start to see certain things happen – last week we shot the ball really well.”
“What I liked about tonight, we didn’t shoot it great, but we found ways to get it done. That’s a sign of maturity.”
Helena High falls to 9-5 overall and 6-4 in Western AA contests with the loss.
“We’re doing alright,” Day said. “We’re still in a good spot in the conference, as long as we can take care of business and finish strong.”
