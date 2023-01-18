The Helena High boys basketball team has made a lot of progress the last couple of seasons. But another step in the right direction, would be beating crosstown rival Capital Thursday night, something that hasn't happened since 2019.
"They boys are excited to play and they want to win," Helena High head coach Brandon Day said. "But it doesn't really matter what has happened in the past. It's all about the moment and putting our best game out there and hopefully, (Thursday night) is the night."
So far in the 2022-23 season, the Bengals have had a lot of good nights. Helena has won six of seven games and leads the Western AA with a 4-0 record. The second-ranked Bengals according to the 406mtsports.com rankings haven't lost since the calendar turned to 2023 and to a man, the Helena players and their head coach talked about chemistry.
"Our team chemistry this year is unreal," Helena's Colter Petre said. "We all play together. We love each other and I think our chemistry is going to take us a long way this year."
So far, it has meant success on both ends of the floor but particularly on offense. Helena is second in Class AA in scoring 61 points per game. Sophomores Jaxan Lieberg (19.1 points per game) and Tevin Wetzel (13.6 ppg) combine to average over 32 points a game, but Colter Petre (10 ppg) and Cael Murgel (9.1 ppg) are also proven scoring threats and Dylan Mosness continues to emerge along with big man Dylan Christman who recently returned from injury.
"It's really about the fact that we have multiple scorers," Day said. "We are getting better shots because we have guys that are all capable. So that's a big part of it. The other part, that we learned against Flathead, is that we have to work together to get good shots."
Murgel was quick to praise his sophomore teammates for Helena's early success, but he also pointed to chemistry.
"Shout out to these sophomores," Murgel said. "They are coming out and doing their thing. They are great players and we have been playing well together as a team. The team chemistry is there. It's been amazing."
Chemistry is important. So is culture and that's something the Capital Bruins, who are still the defending state champs, have often touted under head coach Guy Almquist. Part of that has been embracing this game and its importance.
"I remember when I was playing rivalry games and I knew it was more important than any other game," Almquist said. "So we just try to embrace it and go play."
Whatever the approach, it's worked for Capital which was won seven straight against the Bengals, including three straight at the Jungle, a win streak they are hoping to continue on Thursday night.
"It's a real boost especially in confidence and motivation," Capital's leading scorer Hayden Opitz said of the streak. "The last thing we want to do is lose to these guys. If we could keep that streak going, it would be pretty special."
If that is to happen, Optiz will have a key role to play. The senior is scoring 13.6 points per game and shooting better than 51 percent from the field. He's also Capital's leading rebounder with 6.4 per game and while his effort on the offensive end will be important, the Bruins know their path to victory is on the other end.
"The foundation of our program has always been defense and rebounding," Almquist said. "Over the course of the season, we are going to get better offensively and we have seen some good things in practice this week. But we going to start with our defense and rebounding. We know when you get to tournaments, you aren't going to shoot well three nights in a row. You have to be able to win when you don't shoot well and we think we're a program that can do that."
The Bruins ranked outside the top 10 in Class AA in scoring average, field goal percentage and 3-point shooting. Yet, they are still 5-2 and tied for third in the Western AA at 2-2. So in addition to the crosstown bragging rights, there is plenty at stake in terms of the Western AA standings as the Bengals try to widen their lead.
"It's a huge conference game," Almquist said. "We stubbed our toe on the road a couple of times against good teams, but we think we can stay in the middle of this thing and work for seeding at divisionals. That's real important to us, so it's a huge game and if we can steal one on the road, it's even better."
For Murgel, a senior, the conference implications and all that matter, but also, it's one last chance to beat the Bruins in the Jungle, something he and others on this Helena Bengals team have never done.
"We want it bad," Murgel said. "The last couple of years, Capital has been on top and it just makes us want it that much more. We're ready for it."
Murgel and his teammates are ready for a game that isn't quite like anything other on the schedule.
"Crosstown is one of the best experiences you can have," he said. "It's the best game. There is nothing that beats it."
It certainly has a state tournament feel to it and in terms of crowd, it probably goes even beyond that, which takes some getting used to. It could be a factor, considering two of Helena's key players are sophomores, but they saw the floor plenty a year ago and they'll be relying on that experience Thursday.
"I'm really excited," Lieberg said. "I've been looking forward to this all year."
So far this season, Lieberg has played like a seasoned veteran with three 20-point outings. He hasn't scored fewer than 14 points in any game and he's shooting 50 percent from 3-point range, as well as 52 percent overall. Wetzel, a fellow sophomore isn't far behind. He's got two 20 point games to his credit and is among Class AA's assist leaders with 4.5 per game.
"Obviously, they have two sensational sophomores that don't play like sophomores," Almquist said. "They are mature, athletic kids and they have played a lot of basketball."
"They aren't your average sophomores."
Wetzel, for one, credits the experience he got as a freshman, such as playing Capital in last season's Western AA Divisional semifinal.
"That experience has definitely helped," Wetzel said. "Last year, it was a little more chaotic. Now, I'm more calm and able to keep it under control."
When it comes to crosstown games, that's important, at least if you want to come out on top.
"It's always electric," Wetzel said. "There is lots of emotion. It's my favorite game."
And what would it mean to win it?
"A lot," Wetzel said. "I have never beaten Capital before."
While the Bengals have a lot going for them, it'd be foolish to overlook the Bruins, who have the No. 2 scoring defense in Class AA, in addition to leading the state in rebounding margin.
"If we lose the rebounding battle," Almquist said. "We aren't going to win the game."
Outside of rebounding, and defense, the Bruins have something else in their favor — big-game experience and also something they like to refer to as earned confidence.
The Bruins have nine seniors and many of them, have won state championships in football and basketball.
"It's a huge advantage for us as seniors," Nick Michelotti said. "It gives us a lot of depth. We don't just have five guys, we have nine."
Michelotti has been one of the more productive Bruins with an average of 8.9 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also leads CHS in 3-point field goals with 10.
His cousin Joey Michelotti is another name to know, especially after five triples in two games over the weekend in Kalispell. The other usual contributors are Tyler Kovick, Luke Dowdy, Hudsen Grovom, Henry Gross, Jack Drynan and Austin Buehler.
"It's the biggest game of the year," Nick Michelotti said. "But we just have to look forward. They are going to want it pretty bad. It's been a while, but we are just going to have to want it more than they do."
Tip-off time is set for 7 p.m. at the Jungle.
