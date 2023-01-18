Colter Petre

Helena High's Colter Petre is guarded by Capital's Luke Dowdy in last season's crosstown game at Helena High. 

 Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com

The Helena High boys basketball team has made a lot of progress the last couple of seasons. But another step in the right direction, would be beating crosstown rival Capital Thursday night, something that hasn't happened since 2019.

"They boys are excited to play and they want to win," Helena High head coach Brandon Day said. "But it doesn't really matter what has happened in the past. It's all about the moment and putting our best game out there and hopefully, (Thursday night) is the night."

Helena High's Dylan Christman

Helena High's Dylan Christman attempts a shot over Helena Capital's Nick Michelotti in last season's crosstown game at Helena High. 
Hayden Opitz

Capital's Hayden Opitz goes up for a layup in last season's win for Capital High inside the Jungle. 
Helena High's Tevin Wetzel

Helena High's Tevin Wetzel slips past Helena Capital's Trysten Mooney during last season's Divisional Basketball Tournament at Carroll College.

