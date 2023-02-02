Helena Capital's Hudsen Grovom

Helena Capital's Hudsen Grovom knocks down a 3-point shot in the Bruins 63-59 win over Missoula Hellgate Thursday at the Bears Den. 

 Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com

You wouldn't be alone in mistaking Thursday nights Western AA showdown between the Helena Capital boys basketball team and Missoula Hellgate for a football game. At least during the first half. 

It was tough. It was physical, and for the first two quarters, at times, it was downright ugly.

Helena Capital's Hayden Opitz

Helena Capital's Hayden Opitz posts up before scoring a bucket against Missoula Hellgate in a 63-59 win for the Bruins on Thursday night. 
Helena Capital's Tyler Kovick

Helena Capital's Tyler Kovick drives in for a layup in a 63-59 win for the Bruins on Thursday night at the Bears Den. 
Missoula Hellgate's Mario Rosemond

Missoula Hellgate's Mario Rosemond goes up for a bucket in the Knights 63-59 loss to Helena Capital on Thursday in Helena. 
Helena Capital's Hayden Opitz

Helena Capital's Hayden Opitz posts up before scoring a bucket against Missoula Hellgate in a 63-59 win for the Bruins on Thursday night. 

Tags

Load comments