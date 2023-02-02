You wouldn't be alone in mistaking Thursday nights Western AA showdown between the Helena Capital boys basketball team and Missoula Hellgate for a football game. At least during the first half.
It was tough. It was physical, and for the first two quarters, at times, it was downright ugly.
Yet, thanks to 12 points in the fourth quarter and overtime from Hudsen Grovom, including two free throws with six seconds left in the extra stanza, No. 5 Capital scored a 63-59 win over No. 2 Missoula Hellgate at the Bears Den.
"We got redemption," Grovom said after the win. "I feel like we played much more as a team and that's why we won this game."
It could be a season-defining win for the Bruins, but after surrendering a seven-point lead with three minutes to go, it could have been another heartbreaking defeat.
The Bruins actually led by five points with 20 seconds left when Asher Topp connected a 3-pointer to keep the Knights alive. After two missed free throws by Capital and four total in the last 30 seconds, Connor Dick, who scored a game-high 21, got to the free throw line with five seconds left and tied the score at 51-51, eventually sending the game to overtime.
"We make things difficult on ourselves," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "There's no doubt about it. But this team has guts and I told them after the game, 'Most teams would have lost that game tonight.' They found a way and that took guts."
"One thing this team doesn't do is panic."
Winning a state championship or two if you count football, which all nine Capital regulars played, can develop that championship mettle, and despite falling down two early in overtime after a triple by Hellgate's Chance McNulty, Capital scraped its way back into the lead.
First, Tyler Kovick forced a steal and found Joey Michelotti for a game-tying layup. Then, it was Hayden Opitz, who muscled his way in between two defenders for a score that gave CHS a 56-55 lead, one that the Bruins wouldn't relinquish.
"They are obviously a really well-coached and very good team," Opitz said of Hellgate. "And the fact that we were able to lock down on defense and finally execute at the end...it felt pretty good."
Defense was a huge part of the win for the Bruins, as they held Hellgate to just 37 percent from the field and in the first half, both teams struggled to score combining to shoot 28 percent from the field in a game that was knotted up at 15-15 at the half.
In the second half, though, the Bruins caught fire.
After scoring less than a point per minute in the first half, they scored 2.4 in the second and shot 64.7 percent from the field. Hellgate still grabbed the lead in the third after a 6-0 run made it 26-23 Knights after another 3-pointer by McNulty. Nick Michelotti knocked down a trey to give CHS the lead back, but Dick answered and Hellgate led 31-30 heading to the fourth.
Cue Grovom, Henry Gross, and the Bruins.
Gross got Capital started with a trey early in the fourth and when Grovom joined him with his first 3-pointer of the game, it was 38-33 after an 8-2 run.
Leading 40-35, Kovick notched one of his five steals and dished out one of his three assists to Grovom to push the lead to seven. Then, with 1:39 remaining, Grovom hit his second trey to make it 45-39 Bruins.
"That's the Hudsen that we have been expecting to see," Almquist said. "He's put a lot of work in and he's been a little frustrated but he's stuck with it and tonight was his time. He made some big shots and some big free throws."
None were bigger than the last two free throws that sealed the win.
"I just knew that we needed some points," Grovom said of his 12 in the fourth quarter/OT. "And I thought who not me?"
First Capital had to survive overtime, which was forced by a Hellgate team that simply wouldn't quit.
"Just two competitive programs," Hellgate head coach Jeff Hays said. "We got the better of them in Missoula and they've got a bunch of competitors. From their players to their coaches, they stepped up and they just made more plays than we did."
"We battled," he added. "I was proud of the way our kids competed all the way to end and we just have to learn from this and bounce back."
The win was vital for Capital in the Western AA standings as the division race is tightening up. Hellgate is tied with Helena for first with 6-2 records and sitting one game back is Capital at 5-3 and 8-3 overall thanks to a gritty win.
"It's determination," Opitz said. "And the bond that we have with each other. We're all seniors and we're all close to each other. When the going gets tough, we just bond together."
Opitz scored 11 points in the win and grabbed seven rebounds. Henry Gross also had a solid night with nine points and two steals. Luke Dowdy also scored seven points and had seven rebounds. Grovom paced CHS with 12.
Dick's 21 led all scorers and he was 10-of-11 from the free throw line. McNulty added 10 and Donovyn Headswift pitched in with nine.
The Capital boys will play at Big Sky Saturday. Hellgate will host Helena High in a battle for first place in the Western AA.
