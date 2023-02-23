BILLINGS — This season marks the 30-year anniversary of — in my opinion — the greatest Class AA boys basketball championship game ever played.
The 1993 State AA title game saw Missoula Hellgate outlast Billings West in double overtime. Legendary Billings Gazette sports reporter Ed West called it “the finest ever played in state history as Missoula Hellgate joins the list of all-time great teams.”
At the time, yours truly dubbed the 1992-93 Billings West boys as the second-best team to fall short of winning a state title — second only to the 1962-63 Spartans of Missoula County. That team was led by Mike Lewis, one the state’s all-time best players, and went 22-0 with an average margin of victory of more than 30 points.
But they did not get to play in the state tournament. Why? The Missoula school board decided that since they had beaten all the teams who were in the event there was no reason for them to participate at state. Shocking but true.
The 1992-93 Class AA boys season was one of the most exciting I have ever witnessed. The state featured so many talented teams playing at a high level and in front of huge crowds.
On the night of Jan. 26, a state-record 9,079 fans turned out at Metra for the Senior-West game. That’s a record that will likely never be broken for a regular-season game.
West was led that year by Danny Sullivan and Mike Hayter. The Golden Bears could score — averaging 80 points a game and setting a school record with seven games over 90 points, including a school-record 108 against Billings Central and 106 against Sidney.
Another talented team that year was the Eric Hays-coached Knights of Missoula Hellgate. The Hellgate squad featured 6-foot-6 Ryan Dick, the electrifying J.R. Camel, and Jake Dennehy.
Just how excited were fans about their lone regular-season meeting with West? The demand for tickets was so great the game was moved to UM’s Dahlberg Arena, where it drew a sellout of 7,200 fans as Camel scored 31 points — including three thunderous dunks — in Hellgate’s 82-69 win.
The State AA tourney was played in Billings at the Metra, and it was a classic.
In the opening round, Billings Senior edged Helena High 70-65 in two overtimes. That set up a monster semifinal matchup between Senior and West, which drew over 10,000 fans as the Golden Bears won big, 78-46.
Hellgate had little trouble with Great Falls in the other semi, winning 65-44 to set up a much-anticipated West-Hellgate rematch in the title game.
The championship had the feel of a college game, with both teams playing at an elite level. The game featured numerous dunks, with some of the most memorable being alley-oop slams by Camel and Sullivan.
Hellgate led by seven late in the fourth quarter, but West put together a late flurry with five points from Sullivan and a jumper from Hayter to send the game to overtime.
One overtime was not enough to settle this one, and Hellgate finally prevailed 71-68 in two OTs to finish the season 23-0.
Dennehy led Hellgate with 21 points and called it “the best game I have ever played.”
How does West coach Doug Robison describe it?
“The atmosphere that surrounded the game was spectacular,” Robison said. “The talent on the court, 10,000 fans … honestly, I felt honored to be a part of the whole night.”
Hays’ description was similar, and I asked him if it was the best title game he’s ever seen.
“A matchup of two great teams,” the Hellgate coach said. “Both ball clubs had guys that could play above the rim. J.R. Camel … I’ve never seen a kid in high school who could dunk as quick and easily as he could. He got off the floor so fast.
“Yes, it was the best. It was the best I have been a part of, and probably the best I have ever witnessed.”
I couldn’t have said it better myself.
Veteran Montana sports broadcaster Rocky Erickson of Billings is owner of Rocky Erickson Sports LLC.
