1993 Hellgate

The 1993 Missoula Hellgate Knights boys basketball team celebrates its State AA basketball championship over Billings West, capping a 23-0 season. 

 KURT WILSON 406mtsports.com

BILLINGS — This season marks the 30-year anniversary of — in my opinion — the greatest Class AA boys basketball championship game ever played.

The 1993 State AA title game saw Missoula Hellgate outlast Billings West in double overtime. Legendary Billings Gazette sports reporter Ed West called it “the finest ever played in state history as Missoula Hellgate joins the list of all-time great teams.”

Veteran Montana sports broadcaster Rocky Erickson of Billings is owner of Rocky Erickson Sports LLC.

