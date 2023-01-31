HELENA — Missoula Big Sky might be the hottest team in Class AA right now.

The Eagles, after a 1-5 start to the season, evened their record at 6-6 Tuesday with a 52-46 road win over No. 4-ranked Helena High.

Josiah Cuaresma vs. Helena High

Missoula Big Sky senior Josiah Cuaresma scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Eagles' 52-46 over Helena High on Tuesday night.
Isaiah Reed vs. Helena High 2

Missoula Big Sky sophomore Isaiah Reed knocked down six 3-pointers and totaled a team-high 18 points in the Eagles' 52-46 win over Helena High on Tuesday night.
Jaxan Lieberg vs. Big Sky

Helena High sophomore Jaxan Lieberg scored a game-high 21 points on 9-for-21 shooting in the Bengals' 52-46 loss to Missoula Big Sky on Tuesday night.

