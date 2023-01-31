HELENA — Missoula Big Sky might be the hottest team in Class AA right now.
The Eagles, after a 1-5 start to the season, evened their record at 6-6 Tuesday with a 52-46 road win over No. 4-ranked Helena High.
“Very gutsy performance by our kids…The kids brought it tonight, so I’m very, very proud of them,” Eagles head coach Zach Murphy said. “They went out there and played their butts off.”
“This is a very good [Helena High] team that we said hopes to be playing on Saturday at a state tournament. If we wanna do the same thing, we have to come out and battle at that same level.”
Helena High, down 20 points in the fourth quarter, ended the game on a 20-6 run. The Bengals’ 18-2 stretch, anchored by Colter Petre’s 10 fourth-quarter points, closed that gap to four with 19.4 seconds to play.
Big Sky sophomore Carson Towe connected on two pairs of free throws, part of his 10 points, to close out the Bengals.
“You can’t expect to win a game and only play one quarter of basketball,” Bengals head coach Brandon Day said.
“I give Big Sky a lot of credit, they ran an efficient offense tonight and we did not. We were just a little out of sync. Had a tough time finishing around the rim.”
Big Sky has now won five of its last six games, breaking a three-way tie for third in the Western AA standings with Tuesday’s win and a Butte loss.
The Eagles’ secret?
They’ve found their identity, and for three and a half quarters on the Bengals’ home court, the Eagles showcased it against a Helena High team that’s now lost two straight games.
“Energy and effort and defense and rebounding,” Murphy said. “If you’re not working your butt off, if you’re not bringing energy and effort, you shouldn’t even step on the floor.”
“You have to defend first and then you have to reward yourself and grab a rebound. Then it turns into offense.”
Big Sky’s energy was the difference, especially in a first quarter in which the Eagles outscored Helena High 17-8.
Isaiah Reed, or “Z,” as his teammates and coaches call him, contributed all he could to that energy level, knocking down five first-half 3-pointers, including one at the halftime buzzer to put Big Sky up by 13.
“Just to hit like my fourth 3-pointer, I was like, ‘oh yeah, I’mma keep shooting,’” Reed said. “They kept falling and I was like, ‘ight, this is my gym now.’ Felt good.”
Reed, only a sophomore in his first varsity season, finished with a team-high 18 points on 6-for-13 shooting. His sixth and final 3-pointer of the contest put Big Sky up 37-19 mid-way through the third quarter.
“Z is a gamer,” Murphy said. “He was a little sick earlier in the week. He showed up [to practice] and sat on the sideline to make sure no one else got sick and dialed into our game plan. He was locked in and ready to go today.”
Reed made a pair of triples to open Big Sky’s scoring on Tuesday, backing that up with three more in the second quarter.
“There’s not many sophomores like Z who are willing to step into that moment, take the keys to the offense, run the offense, and knock down big shots,” Murphy said. “He’s a confident kid and I hope that never changes because he hoops at a high level.”
Josiah Cuaresma added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles, while Owen McGuinn chipped in five.
Jaxan Lieberg paced the Bengals with 21 points. Colter Petre added 14 and nine rebounds, while Dylan Christman chipped in four points and eight rebounds.
Helena High shot 30 percent (17-for-55) from the field in the loss and just 38 percent (13-for-34) on 2-pointers.
The Bengals left numerous points on the boards with missed layups and point-blank buckets.
“They were just panicking a little inside [the paint],” Day said. “I don’t know what was up tonight, we weren’t playing as composed as we’d like to. It happens.”
Helena High sophomore Tevin Wetzel did not play due to injury.
Big Sky, on the other hand, shot 44 percent (19-for-43) for the game, clearing 55 percent from inside the 3-point line (11-for-19). The Eagles made eight 3-point field goals.
With their identity discovered, Reed said the Eagles are playing more like a family and that this version of Big Sky feels more like a team.
This team didn’t balk when it dropped five of six to start the season and now it's squarely in the mix to make some noise as the season deepens.
“I like this feeling more,” Reed said. “This feels really nice. Getting this chance to play [one of] the best teams in the state – it really makes me happy that we won.”
