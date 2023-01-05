MISSOULA – Hellgate High School and Helena Capital are polar opposites on the basketball court, but each blueprint works.
The Knights consist of skilled basketball players. They don’t have the most size or even the most athletic players, but they beat you because of their crisp defensive execution and balanced teamwork on offense.
Conversely, the Bruins aren’t the most skilled basketball team. However, they get their upperhand by having the superior athletes. Hayden Opitz and Austin Buehler are University of Montana football commits while Nick Michelotti and Tyler Kovick are Montana Tech football commits.
Though the teams’ styles starkly contrast, Hellgate and Capital entered their Thursday night contest in Missoula ranked No. 3 and No. 2 in the state, respectively.
And on that night, it just so happened that the finesse outdueled the brawn as the Knights won 63-43.
“We’re not as tall or as strong physically,” Hellgate head coach Jeff Hays said. “But we’re quick, we have good anticipation and awareness … our guys did a good job of pestering their ball handlers and trying to keep the ball on one side of the floor.”
From the outset, the Knights’ defensive scheme was causing issues for the visitor. Capital failed to get into an offensive flow as Hellgate defenders played on the high-side of their matchup, making it tough for the Bruins to reverse the ball.
It led to indecisiveness and missed opportunities as Capital was playing out of a groove.
To its defense, it was its first game since December 17. After that, a cold spell swept across the state of Montana, canceling games and practices alike before the high school winter break.
“Well obviously in that off period we didn’t do a good enough job,” Bruins head coach Guy Almquist said of how his team stayed ready. “But what also showed up tonight was a great Hellgate team. I thought Hellgate played great basketball. They did a great job offensively, they did a great job defensively and they had a great plan, like they always do.”
By halftime, the home team held a 37-14 advantage, making the outcome all but finalized barring a catastrophic implosion.
But instead of laying down and conceding defeat, Capital came out fighting in the second half. They outscored Hellgate by three points through the final two frames and that’s why Hays is confident that a result like Thursday’s likely won’t repeat itself.
The respect between the two programs is mutual.
“Coach Almquist is a great coach, they’ve got a great program and they will make adjustments,” Hays said. “We’ll just have to see if it (game plan) can be effective next time because they (Capital) will make adjustments.”
Hellgate is likely to have something up its sleeve though because it too can make adjustments. It’s something that Hays has been doing at a top level for years now. Though he’s been fortunate to have talents like Tres Tinkle (Oregon State) and Rollie Worster (Utah) come through the program and lead the team without much help, he’s also kept the Knights relevant without them.
The constant adaptation of high school basketball is one of his favorite things about the coaching business.
“I think that’s the fun part of being a high school coach is that you’re going to have to adjust to what you have,” Hays said. “I think we still have some really talented players (without them).”
Hellgate senior Connor Dick was Thursday’s game-high scorer by tossing in 19 points. He also made numerous other highlight plays including blocking a layup attempt off the backboard and rifling a cross-court assist for a three-point make from teammate Mario Rosemond.
Other standouts included teammates Easton Sant who chipped in with 15 of his own and Donovyn Headswift with another nine.
As for Capital, Michelotti had a team-high 14 points with Opitz’ 12 right behind him.
These teams meet next on February 2 in what’s bound to be another highly-anticipated matchup regardless of what happened in round 1.
“They’re the reigning state champs so you have to respect them,” Dick said. “But I think our mindset is that they have to play us.”
