Billings Skyview's Lane Love (3) drives towards the basket during the Billings Skyview Falcons’ game against the Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack in the first round of the Class AA state tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Hellgate's Connor Dick, right, dribbles around Big Sky's Josiah Cuaresma, left, during the crosstown basketball game between Missoula Hellgate and Missoula Big Sky at Selvig Court, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Class AA boys basketball will have a new state champion for the 2022-23 season after Missoula Big Sky knocked off defending state champ Helena Capital last Saturday at the Western AA Divisional.
Seven of the eight teams have winning records and on both sides of the state, parity has been a defining characteristic. Six of the eight teams in the field are back after a state tournament appearance a year ago, except for the top seeds Billings West (Eastern AA) and Missoula Hellgate (Western AA).
While there are a few favorites, as always, there is no consensus team to beat which should make for an interesting three days inside the Butte Civic Center.
Can Bozeman make the title game again? Bozeman lost four games during the regular season and the only team in the field to beat the Hawks is Eastern AA champion Billings West. Bozeman is talented and experienced after losing in the Class AA state title game a year ago to Capital. Kellen Harrison is one of top scorers in Class AA (18.4 ppg) but Luke Smith, Jake Casagranda, and Rocky Lencioni are all back after last season. Two of the Hawks four losses came to Western AA teams — Helena High and Capital — which aren't in the field and could set the stage for another battle with Billings West. If Bozeman makes the final game, it will also be the sixth time in eight years, yet the Hawks are searching for their first Class AA boys title since 2019.
Can West end an 11-year drought? Of the three teams with 17 wins more more: Hellgate, Bozeman and West, the Golden Bears are the only team that hasn't won a state title in the past five years. The Hawks beat Hellgate for the 2019 title, at the Civic Center, while the Knights also shared the title in 2020 during the COVID-19 year. West, behind the tandem of Billy Carlson (13.4 ppg) and Cooper Tyson (11.6 ppg) will be looking for its first Class AA state title since 2012 and first state title game appearance since 2015 but will also have to deal with being just one of two teams not in the field a season ago.
If defense wins championships watch out for these teams: They say that defense wins championships for a reason and this time of year, it's often the deciding factor. Butte and Skyview are the top two teams in the state in terms of points scored as each is over 1,300 but they are also the only two teams to allow more than 1,300 points this season. On the other hand, West, Missoula Hellgate, and Kalispell Glacier are the only teams to limit opponents to under 1,000 points this season, which is reason enough to consider each a contender. The Knights, who are led by Connor Dick, boast the best scoring defense in the state, and are another threat to win it all, even though Big Sky and Glacier own wins over the Knights, showing they are vulnerable.
Dark-horses: Two teams seeded third or lower in their respective divisions to watch this week at the Class AA state boys basketball tournament are Billings Skyview and Butte. Both teams are dynamic offensively and as I pointed out earlier, they are the only teams to score over 1,300 points in AA basketball. Skyview shared the state title in 2020 with Hellgate and won it outright two years ago in Great Falls. Lane Love is as dynamic scoring the ball as any individual in the field (23.4 ppg) and the 6-foot-5 standout is just one reason the Falcons should feel optimistic. They also recently defeated Billings West, showing that, just as in the Western AA, just about anything is possible.
Butte isn't playing on its home court, but the Bulldogs should have a home-court advantage and more than that, they are on a roll right now. Butte won three straight games at the Western AA to take third and knocked out second-seeded Helena High in the process. Jace Stenson and Cameron Gursney have state tournament experience, plus Hudson Luedtke has had an incredible freshman season with an average of 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and four assists per game. Butte is on the same side of the bracket as Bozeman and Hellgate, so the path won't be easy, especially facing Bozeman in the first round. Yet, the Civic Center should be electric on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. (Butte vs Bozeman) and that energy might be enough to give the upstart Bulldogs a shot at some hometown magic.
The Class AA boys state basketball tournament tips off Thursday in Butte at 9 a.m. The championship game is set for Saturday night at 6:30.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.