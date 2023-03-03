KALISPELL – There was no mistaking what the Missoula Hellgate boys basketball team was out to do on Friday evening.
It came to take what its narrowly missed out on in consecutive years – a berth to the Class AA state tournament.
Last year, the Knights ran into a Kalispell Glacier buzz saw in a Western AA loser out game. The year before that, they missed a layup and then gave one up within a span of four seconds to fall once again to the Wolfpack.
This year, they left not a trail of doubt in controlling their destiny. Hellgate is going to the state tournament for the first time in three seasons.
After stomping on Kalispell Flathead in first round action of the Western AA tournament on Thursday, it turned around to manhandle Helena Capital 55-40 to advance to the championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday.
“The emotion of all the seniors, they haven’t been to state,” Hellgate head coach Jeff Hays said after the game. “This will be their first opportunity. They’ve worked really hard, not just this season or tonight but all the time. They are fantastic kids, all of them.”
When Hays says all of them, he means it. Not just guys like star player Connor Dick or other starting seniors Asher Topp, Donovyn Headswift and Mario Rosemond, who have largely contributed to this year’s successes.
But also minor role players like Leo Filardi and Cuinn Powers, who were hardly playing at all to begin the year. Their hard work has earned them a crucial role on a team that wouldn’t be the same without them.
They’ve turned into more-than-serviceable substitutions for their fellow seniors who need to take a breather. Both saw increased consistency in their minutes as the season progressed, with the duo playing eight minutes a pop on Friday.
“They always work hard … they bought into their role and they’re doing their role well,” Hays said. “Tonight, I thought Cuinn gave us great minutes at the end of the first quarter to give Donovyn a blow and then at the end of the second quarter he gave Mario a blow … he was very solid, kept people in front.”
“And Leo is just always playing so hard and he’s so strong physically. We were able to get him to give some pressure tonight.”
While Powers’ one steal and Filardi’s two points were nowhere near matching that of Dick’s 21 points, Easton Sant’s 16 points or Headswift’s 10 rebounds, they are equally as important to Hellgate’s game plan.
The team learned that in its last contest with Capital where it actually lost in overtime.
“It was Asher’s first game back, Chance (McNulty) had missed the previous week with a concussion, Leo was sick, so all these guys if we wanted to pressure them, we didn’t have the conditioning or the depth to do so,” Hays said.
The more capable bodies, the better.
And with the Knights now going 10-to-12 players deep on a regular basis, in large part thanks to guys like Powers and Filardi becoming viable replacements, Hellgate is rolling.
Its high pressure system had the Bruins in a straightjacket in the first half, often subbing in fresh legs that had just as much tenacity in them as the last guy. The Knights built a 28-13 lead by the halftime break. They never looked back, taking that 15-point advantage all the way to the finish line.
“They knew what was at stake,” Hays said. “They rose to the challenge.”
As for Capital, it will play at 11 a.m. Saturday morning in a loser out game with Missoula Big Sky. Those teams have split their season series 1-1 in the 2022-23 campaign.
