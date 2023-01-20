BILLINGS — There isn’t much that can put a fright into the Billings West boys basketball team these days.
Winners of five straight after comfortably beating Billings Senior 53-32 at home Friday night, the top-ranked Golden Bears are feeling rather fearless.
However …
“We walked into our locker room (at halftime) and there was a little mouse running around,” West coach Kelly Darragh said with some glee. “I’ve never heard a group of boys scream as loud as they did.”
West senior Mitchell Fogelsong cast some doubt on the veracity of Darragh’s claim as to the of volume level in the locker room, but Fogelsong did verify the rodent’s sighting.
“It was rather terrifying,” Fogelsong conceded.
Aside from that, it was a pretty peaceful outing for the Bears. Though the Broncs answered Cooper Tyson’s steal and dunk for the first points of the game with four consecutive points of their own, the Bears went on a 22-0 run spanning the first and second quarters.
That quickly put to rest any upset hopes the unranked Broncs might have had.
“West is a really good team,” said Senior coach Drew Haws, whose Broncs dropped to 2-8 overall and 2-4 in the Eastern AA. “They move the ball maybe as good as I’ve ever seen a high school team move the ball.”
Tyson scored all 15 of his team-high points in the first half as the Bears seemingly could do no wrong. They held a 36-10 lead by halftime and once again were able to get great looks at the basket without having to resort to the 3-point shot.
Tyson had the team’s only 3-pointer, and that came toward the end of the first quarter.
“It’s fun, obviously, we’re having fun,” said Fogelsong, a math whiz who has academic interviews with Stanford, Harvard and Northwestern next week. “I mean, everyone’s finding everyone for passes. The game flows, no one is selfish, and it’s enjoyable.”
Billy Carlson added 10 points, Fogelsong finished with nine, and Ben Erbacher eight for West, which improved to 7-1, 4-1.
Haws’ Broncs were seeking their first back-to-back wins of the season after scoring a season-high 77 points in a win over Belgrade on Tuesday.
West’s defense stretched the floor on the Broncs a bit, and some early-game timidity resulted in the big deficit and a chance to work “to get better,” Haws said.
Senior outscored West 22-17 in the second half, but that was hardly enough to make a dent in the Bears’ first-half dominance.
“I’m pleased with some things we did in the second half,” said Haws, noting his squad has another intra-city game against Billings Skyview next Tuesday. “We executed much better, and that’s what we’ll build on.”
Darragh, too, noted his team’s second half, but in the opposite vein. It was nearly three weeks ago when another sub-par second half sent the Bears to their lone loss. Bozeman Gallatin outscored West 43-19 after halftime to erase a 16-point deficit.
It’s second halves like that — and against Senior — that if they don't put a scare into Darragh, make him nervous, at least.
“We’re playing really well and I’m really proud of the boys,” said Darragh, whose team plays its third intra-city contest of the week on Saturday at home against Billings Central. “But we do have to find a way to come out in the second half and maintain a little bit. As I said, I think they’re playing great, they’re doing a great job … their energy … but I think there’s still room for us to get better.”
Photos: Billings West vs. Billings Senior boys basketball
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.