HELENA — Helena High made a statement Saturday afternoon, beating Missoula Hellgate 61-57 to improve to 4-1 on the season and remain undefeated in Western AA play.
The Knights were two days removed from routing Helena Capital – the defending state champions – when they took the court Saturday. Hellgate was also riding a four-game win streak that had the Knights beating teams by, on average, 24 points per game entering play.
No more.
“It’s a big one for us…Tonight was a big challenge with Hellgate, they're a solid program,” Bengals head coach Brandon Day said. “We’re just happy to get the win tonight.”
“This win means a lot, it’s a big win,” Bengals sophomore Jaxan Lieberg said. “The team came to play.”
Hellgate scored 18 of the game’s first 27 points, and after scoring the contest’s first bucket, Helena High didn’t lead again until the third quarter.
That’s when Tevin Wetzel went off.
Just a sophomore, but with a ton of playing experience from last season, Wetzel scored 13 points in the third quarter, out-scoring Hellgate by himself, and propelling the Bengals to a 20-point stanza.
“They were helping off me and my team got me the ball,” Wetzel said. “I was just shooting when I was open.”
Wetzel hit three, 3-pointers in the third, including one that put Helena High up 36-35 with six minutes to go.
He took a charge in a tied ball game, proceeded to score five straight points, and then hit another 3-pointer for a 49-43 Bengals lead.
Wetzel ended up with a team-high 20 points.
After trailing by two at halftime, the Bengals entered the fourth quarter up eight, all the room they’d need for victory.
“That’s the thing I love about this bunch of boys: they’re really all capable of getting us rolling,” Day said. “Tonight was Tevin’s night.”
“I’m glad Tevin stepped up when he had to, he was definitely a difference-maker in the game and that third quarter. All the boys stepped up tonight and I’m proud of them.”
Easton Sant, a sophomore for the Knights, scored a game-high 14 points in the first half and totaled 25.
He, along with Connor Dick’s seven first-quarter points, was a big reason for Hellgate’s nine-point edge after eight minutes of play.
Dick, who dropped 19 on the Helena Capital Bruins on Thursday, didn’t score again as Helena High eventually caught, and surpassed, the Knights.
“We got off to a great start.” Knights head coach Jeff Hays said. “In the second quarter, we got in a little foul trouble and kinda got out of rhythm. Helena High’s got a lot of good players and they hit some tough shots.”
“[Helena High] had second- and third-chance opportunities. They wanted it a little bit more than we did today.”
Wetzel took two charges, one in the third quarter and another in the fourth, as part of a Bengals defensive effort that included a mixture of zone and man-to-man.
Dylan Mosness and Cael Murgel combined for 14 rebounds on Saturday and provided Helena High with a handful of extra looks that the Bengals cashed in.
“The boys played with a lot of grit tonight,” Day said. “We haven’t played much man this season. Hellgate shot the ball really well early and took us out of our zone.”
“I’m really proud of Dylan Mosness and Cael Murgel – they both played really well against Connor Dick, who’s a very talented basketball player.”
Wetzel and Lieberg combined to hit seven 3-pointers in the win. They totaled 38 points, with Lieberg scoring 18 (five in the third quarter).
The pair also combined for seven assists while Colter Petre scored 11 points on the back of three made triples.
Hellgate’s Sant connected on three, 3-pointers, too, as Donovyn Headswift joined him in double figures with 13 points. Chance McNulty added seven.
Helena High, a team that fell short of the state tournament a season ago, is now 2-0 in conference play and looking like a team to be reckoned with.
“[The win] feels great, everybody played their butt off,” Wetzel said.
