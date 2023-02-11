MISSOULA – When crosstown foes square off, all records and pre-existing notions about either team can be thrown out the window.
The desire to be the best in Missoula, the familiarity with one another and the mutual respect of the programs drives each into new echelons — and Friday night was the perfect example.
Trailing 50-48 with mere seconds remaining, Sentinel forward Patrick Sale burst to the rim, was fouled and got the shot to fall. With the ensuing free throw, his 2-12 Spartan basketball team took a 51-50 lead and was one missed shot away from victory.
A red-hot Big Sky team had one chance to knock down a game-winner, and it got the look it wanted. But when the shot hit the front of the rim and skipped over the other side, Spartan fans rushed the court to celebrate the team’s third win.
Forget the win-loss column, forget the narratives, forget it all — Missoula crosstown always delivers.
“These kids have some pride, and it’s a crosstown game anyway,” Spartans coach Jason Maki said. “But they just want to show that they are better than their win-loss record has been and they’ve just kept fighting and kept working and it’s been fun to watch. All I told them after the game tonight was just how proud I am that they’ve stuck with it.”
Yes, crosstown struck again, but this win was deeper than the classic rivalry upset. This win spoke to the heart and soul of the Spartans, who continue to show up.
They continue to show up to “shooters club” every morning, getting extra shots up. They continue to show up on the court, recently leading Western AA first-place Hellgate for the first three quarters before giving way in the fourth quarter. They continue to show up in their team group chat, where they send one another positive messages.
For a group of teenage boys, they’ve reacted well beyond their years to a less-than-ideal regular season.
“It’s today’s world, it’s so easy to get negative,” Maki said. “We’ve had a little bit of a losing streak, lost a really tough one up at Flathead, yet we had a couple of great practices this week. They had great energy and great spirit and they just keep improving. Like tonight, you could name four or five different guys who did really good things to help us win.”
Aside from Sale’s game-winner, Riley Allen had a team-high 14 points. Big man Holter Schweyen connected on two massive threes in crucial spots. Trevor Rausch asserted himself at the rim for some easy baskets.
There wasn’t one guy more valuable than the next, and they’ll need that same play-by-committee approach as the postseason approaches. Just like crosstown, you can throw records out when divisionals come around.
Anything can happen when it’s do or die. Maki is making sure his boys know that ahead of time, and that they’re fortunate to have the opportunity.
“I’m pretty honest with them. I coached 25 years in Oregon and in Oregon, we’d be out. There’s a power ranking and those kinds of things,” Maki said. “But here, we just have to win two games. We have to win two games at divisionals and we can go to state. That’s something to build for.”
A momentum-swinging win like Friday’s is certainly pointing them in the right direction with three regular-season games to play.
“Hopefully we can get some confidence,” Maki said. “When you get to a tournament, anything can happen. That happens every year in high school and college … we want to be a team that’s a tough out.”
Girls game
The nightcap was much less competitive but still saw the underdog rise to the surface.
Big Sky entered the game at 4-6 in conference while Sentinel was 5-5 but following Friday night, they’re deadlocked.
The Eagles made easy work of the Spartans, collecting a 56-36 victory that was foreshadowed by a dominant first quarter.
Kadynce Couture scored 11 first-quarter points including a buzzer-beating basket en route to 23 total points. Much of the weight was taken off her back following the opening period as Avory DeCoite (9), and Audrey Hale (11) started to get active.
At one juncture, Hale connected on back-to-back-to-back three-point makes to blow the game wide open for the visitors.
Seemingly in a funk, Sentinel had no answers as it struggled to find its offensive rhythm. From three-on-zero fastbreak turnovers to inconsistency from the field, the Spartans eventually tailed off for their fifth loss in six games.
CC Size was a bright spot for the home team, scoring 12 points as part of an efficient shooting night.
Meanwhile, Emily McElmurry came on strong in the second half after being held scoreless in the first. She wrapped up the crosstown spat with nine points.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.