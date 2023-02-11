Sentinel fans rush court

Missoula Sentinel fans rush the court after securing a narrow crosstown victory over Missoula Big Sky on February 10, 2023.

MISSOULA – When crosstown foes square off, all records and pre-existing notions about either team can be thrown out the window.

The desire to be the best in Missoula, the familiarity with one another and the mutual respect of the programs drives each into new echelons — and Friday night was the perfect example.

Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.

