KALISPELL — There’s a reason why basketball in late winter is dubbed March Madness.
When everybody makes the postseason derby, there’s a fresh slate. Regular-season fortunes are wiped away, stats are reset and a new season begins that offers hope for every team seeded from last to first.
It’s the time of the year where just two wins get you to state in Montana Class AA divisionals. Secure a pair of victories there and your team will find itself chasing the golden plaque that signifies a state championship.
On Thursday at Kalispell Flathead High School, Western AA teams will begin their quest for just that. The top four boys and girls team from the divisional will advance to the state tournament in Butte from March 9-11.
If the regular season is any indication, the results might not be chalk. Though there are clear favorites and obvious underdogs, there’s a sense of parity in the Western AA that will make it anybody’s tournament.
“Anybody can beat anyone on any given night,” said Jeff Hays, coach of the top-seeded Missoula Hellgate boys. “I don’t think the top teams are as dominant as they have been in the past and I don’t think the bottom teams are as weak as they’ve been.”
On Feb. 10, the Missoula Sentinel (3-15) boys snapped a nine-game losing streak by edging out Missoula Big Sky (8-10), who had won four of their last five before that meeting.
In the Spartans’ game right before that, they led first-place Hellgate (14-4) for three quarters before falling apart in the fourth quarter.
Now-second place Helena, which had a convincing grip on first place midway through the season, lost four-straight Western AA games between Jan. 28 and Feb. 10. Each loss was to a team ranked below it, aside from Hellgate, who took control of the top spot over that stretch.
Helena Capital and Butte share the same 8-6 conference record while Kalispell Glacier sits one spot ahead of them at 9-5 and Big Sky is placed one spot behind both at 7-7.
Flathead is an outlier at 1-13 in conference, beating Sentinel for its one win.
“We (Hellgate) have lost to the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seed. Helena High, Glacier, Capital,” Hays said. “Butte High is the fifth seed and the last two years they’ve come into the tournament I think as a six or seven seed and made the state tournament.
“Big Sky has given us everything we could handle and more. I feel like seeds one through six, any six could get to the state tournament and I think teams seven and eight are capable of winning … that’s what makes basketball so fun and dangerous at the same time.”
The same goes for the girls’ bracket, where Hellgate is once again the No. 1 seed.
Though it’s a bit more top-heavy in that category, with the Knights and Flathead separated only by a point-spread tiebreaker, there are some potential darkhorse teams waiting for their moment to strike.
“I think it’s anybody’s game, honestly,” Hellgate coach Maddie Keast said. “I think we would be extremely ignorant and naïve to just go in and assume that because we’re the No. 1 seed, that it’s going to be a walk in the park. I don’t think that’s the case at all, in this division especially.”
The Bravettes, who turned up with the No. 2 seed, actually have a better overall record (14-4) than the Knights (13-5).
Hellgate was also bested by Helena (four seed) and Big Sky this season. The Eagles garnered that win in the highly anticipated Golden Goat game where their talents were on display to much of the local area, asserting themselves as one of those teams that could be a contender.
Despite being just 7-7 in conference, they are one of the hottest teams in the league. They’ve won five of their last seven contests, with their most recent loss coming to Flathead by just one point. The other loss was to No.3-seed Capital by three points.
Rounding out the bottom of the standings were Glacier and Butte. The Wolfpack recently played Big Sky and Hellgate tight in back-to-back games, and the Bulldogs have won two of their last three.
Not to be forgotten is Sentinel, who will enter play as the No. 7 seed. The Spartans started 7-2 before hitting a losing skid that hampered them for most of the season. But they have a team constructed for a March run.
With lots of seniors, their experience could help earn them a bid to the state tournament.
“Genuinely, it's wide open,” Keast said. “I don’t think seeding in this divisional tournament necessarily means anything.”
The tournament tips off at 9:30 a.m. Thursday when the Hellgate and Glacier girls meet in a 1-8 matchup.
The championship games are slated for 6:30 p.m. (girls) and 8 p.m. (boys) on Saturday.
