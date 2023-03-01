Hellgate vs. Big Sky boys basketball 03.JPG (copy)

The Hellgate boys basketball team celebrates its victory over Missoula Big Sky in a Feb. 17 game at Robin Selvig Court. The Knights are the No. 1 seed at the Western AA tournament in Kalispell this week.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

KALISPELL — There’s a reason why basketball in late winter is dubbed March Madness.

When everybody makes the postseason derby, there’s a fresh slate. Regular-season fortunes are wiped away, stats are reset and a new season begins that offers hope for every team seeded from last to first.

