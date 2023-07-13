For as long as he can remember, East Helena's Colter Charlesworth has been playing basketball.

It's been his sport of choice and on Wednesday night, he announced the continuation of that career after signing his NAIA letter of intent to play college basketball for Montana-Western of the Frontier Conference starting next season.

"My whole life I have wanted to play college hoops," Charlesworth said. "I'm pretty excited."

The opportunity to play in the Frontier Conference came after a stellar senior season for the East Helena Vigilantes. Charlesworth averaged 18.9 points per game in addition to making 37 3-pointers and notching 36 steals. The EHHS point guard was second-team all-conference in the Southwest A, but earned first-team all-area from the Independent Record.

Over the past four seasons, the past two of them at the varsity level in Class A, Charlesworth has been part of a lot of East Helena firsts and now, he's the first boys basketball player to get a college scholarship.

"That's pretty cool honestly," he said. "That's something to look back on."

In two seasons of varsity basketball, Charlesworth finished just shy of 500 career points (494). He also helped lead EHHS to a 7-12 record in 2022-23, which was a four-win improvement from the Vigilantes inaugural season of varsity basketball, in part by having six outings with at least 20 points. In all, Charlesworth hit the 20-point plateau eight different times in his career.

"Colter is a gamer," East Helena head coach Ty Ridgeway said. "He loves the game of basketball and he loves to compete. He was our point guard for four years. That's a pretty big role as far as leadership goes and he was a huge part of our program. Not only is he a pretty good basketball player, but he's an even better kid. He had a great season this year and we wish him the best. We are really going to miss him."

Charlesworth had a few collegiate opportunities in basketball including with Providence, another Frontier program. Dawson Community College was also interested, but Western was the top choice all along.

Last week, Bulldogs head coach Pat Jensen called with the offer Charlesworth had been waiting for.

"It was awesome," Charlesworth said. "That's literally what kids dream of (playing in the Frontier). That's what you want to do if you play in the state of Montana."

The transition to the Frontier won't be easy. It helps that East Helena competed in the always grueling Southwest A last season, yet Charlesworth also knows he'll need to continue to develop.

"I gotta get in the weight room and stay in the weight room," he said. "I just need to keep working on my game, getting shots up."

With parents that played college basketball in Nebraska, it's not shocking that Charlesworth followed in their footsteps, especially considering his life-long passion for the game.

"Since I was first able play basketball as a kid, I was playing basketball," he said. "It's cool to be able to go the next level and to keep playing."

Charlesworth joins Helena High's Cael Murgel and Billy Carlson of Billings West as recent signees from the state of Montana in the Bulldogs 2023 recruiting class.