Class B boys basketball
2019-20 co-champions: Lodge Grass and Fairfield
2020-21 storylines
• Lodge Grass and Fairfield were set to battle in the title game last March before state tournaments across the state were shut down in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead, the teams had to settle for a split of the championship. It was Fairfield’s 10th crown. For Lodge Grass, it was the Indians’ first title since three-peating in 1988-90. But no one is interested in sharing trophies this season, and both Lodge Grass and Fairfield expect to be in contention again.
• In order to claim an outright championship — and rekindle the glory days of the late 1980s led by the legendary play of Elvis Old Bull — Lodge Grass will rely on its depth. Second-year coach Josh Stewart can roll as many as 10 in the on-court rotation for his South division squad. Versatile 6-5 junior Damon Gros Ventre is the catalyst, and he is already closing in on 1,000 career points. Malachi Little Nest, D.C. Stewart, Jadence Archilta and Ty Moccasin help make the Indians a favorite to win the state title in 2021.
• Fairfield must deal with one of Class B’s most glaring roster subtractions, as star guard Keeley Bake graduated and is now at Montana Tech. But just about everyone else returns for a hungry team known for size and tough defense. Juniors Kaelob Flores and Daniel Faith are two top players. The Eagles boast six seniors, including Connor Murray. Fairfield, a North division power, is one of the winningest programs in Class B. The Eagles are coached by Jordan Ratliff.
• One team that should be a contender in the North is Shelby. A reason for that is the return of the duo of Rhett Reynolds and Logan Leck. In the West, Arlee was a pleasant surprise last season by making the state tournament in its first year in Class B. The Warriors were no stranger to state tournament success in Class C, having appeared in four consecutive title games with two victories from 2016-19. Florence (with returning first-team all-league player Blake Shoupe), Deer Lodge and Bigfork are expected to be among the teams challenging in that division. Bigfork, the state champ in 2018 and 2019, brings back all-conference players Isak Epperly and Isaac Bjorge, as well as Levi Taylor, who is returning from a broken foot.
• The South might be Lodge Grass’ to lose, but Manhattan, Huntley Project, Three Forks, Colstrip and Columbus hope to have a say. Colstrip is coming off three consecutive trips to the state tournament under veteran coach Joe Egan. For Manhattan, Caden Holgate is a leading producer.
One big number
24: That’s how many years Mark Branger served as a high school coach prior to his retirement in 2016. Now Branger is back coaching Huntley Project and trying to re-instill the things that made the Red Devils perennial state tournament contenders under his guidance in the past. All-staters Noah Bouchard and Tim Rose join all-conference pick Jake Fox as the nucleus for a Project program seeking its first state crown since the Branger-led 2007 squad. The Devils face Lodge Grass on Jan. 8 in an early season Class B showdown.
