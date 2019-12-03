Class B Boys Basketball
2018-2019 top three: 1) Bigfork 2) Missoula Loyola 3) Big Timber
2019-2020 storyline
One is great, twice is nice, but what about three times? Bigfork’s boys program will look to find out as they gear back up in their latest quest for the Class B state championship, attempting to make the championship game for the fourth time in five years, and hoisting the trophy for the third straight year.
However, Vikings head coach Sam Tudor stepped down following last season and his successor John Hollow inherits a team that is down eight players from last season, after the graduation of standouts like Anders Epperly, Logan Gillard and Reichenbach twins Clayton and Colton. Missoula Loyola, who lost to Bigfork in the final of the previous tournament, also lose key seniors Jack Lincoln and Cooper Waters, but will look to build upon their runner-up finish.
Schools from the Southern and Northern conferences will hope to prevent two Western schools meeting in the final again, as Poplar, Colstrip and Big Timber will all work through the season to return to the state tournament, but with hopes of greater success.
One big number
217: The number of points that Rocky Boy scored in the 2018-19 Class B state tournament, the most of any team in the competition last season.
