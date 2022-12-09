BILLINGS — The second day of three at the All-American Indian Shootout on Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark was one that reminded spectators that few leads are safe in Native American basketball.
Breakneck paces and rapid-fire possessions ruled the hardwood in classic "Rezball" fashion, resulting in some high scores and gritty finishes as the 2022 event preps ahead for its final day Saturday.
Here's a look at some of what went down Friday at Metra:
Archie Flat Lip switches sidelines at Plenty Coups
The more things change for Archie Flat Lip, the more they stay the same.
Flat Lip was the girls basketball coach a season ago at Plenty Coups, taking the Warriors to within a game of last year's Class C state tournament. He's back with the school again for this year, just in a different way: coaching the boys.
Friday's 86-61 defeat to Box Elder, however, showed that installing his system with a new group is going to take some time.
The Bears romped to a 49-point first half, leading by 20 at the break after starting the game on a 10-0 run, and didn’t slow down much from there, knocking down seven 3-pointers.
The result meant the Warriors' trip to the shootout this year was a bit of a mixed bag: Plenty Coups had beaten Hays-Lodgepole 64-52 on Thursday afternoon, but as Box Elder largely did what it wanted for portions of the game, Flat Lip's plans are clearly still in the works.
"We're trying to build our defense up, going off our high-intensity defense," Flat Lip said. "I'm just implementing what I did with the girls with the boys now. Same concept, because it was pretty successful overall, just implementing our game plan and having (them) be patient, basically."
Still, as the Plenty Coups girls proved last season, the team's performances in the All-American Indian Shootout aren't necessarily barometers for how the rest of the year is going to go.
The Warriors started 0-3 that season and went on to win their next 16 games from there, finding a flow once the midseason stretch went on. Flat Lip hopes that a similar run of form is coming for the boys, too.
"The season started, and we took off," Flat Lip said, referring to last year with the girls. "I'm excited, excited for the new group (and) working with these boys."
Hays-Lodgepole girls outlast Lame Deer in physical fracas
Hays-Lodgepole girls basketball did what it needed to do to beat Lame Deer in Friday's penultimate game of the day.
But it probably comes at the expense of the Thunderbirds being painfully sore in the morning, too.
In a whistle-heavy game in which a total of six players combined for both sides fouled out, Hays-Lodgepole came back from down eight points at the start of the fourth quarter to edge past the Lady Stars in a 56-54 thriller that came down to the final possession.
With a chance to tie the game at the free throw line, Lame Deer's Paris Not Afraid missed the front end of a 1-and-1, of which the rebound was corralled by the Thunderbirds' Shaunte Hawley. An errant pass with seconds ticking down gave the Lady Stars a second chance, but they were unable to get a shot off in time as Hays-Lodgepole escaped.
The Thunderbirds, of which Hawley is the only senior on the team, took a big step forward by pulling out the gritty victory when staring a defeat in the face, coach Cody Shambo said postgame.
"It'll help them a lot in close games like that," Shambo said. "They're a young team, so the more closer games we have, the more experience they get in big situations like that. ... I'm really proud of them. Them being this young, for them to be able to do that, it's really good."
Hays-Lodgepole's youth was in full display through sophomore guard Nina Fox, who led the team with 16 points as one of four Thunderbirds in double digits along with junior Alliya Pretty Paint, sophomore Angela Blackcrow (11 each) and Hawley (10).
A fast and furious game in which only a combined three 3-pointers were knocked down between the teams, timely buckets and good defense became critical down the stretch for Hays-Lodgepole, which held game-high scorer Paris Two Moons of Lame Deer (19 points) to four points with no field goals in the final quarter.
Still, when talking to Thunderbird players, they didn't seem completely satisfied with the result, which may be an indication that there's more levels in their game that they can reach as the season goes along.
"We could've played harder than we did," Fox said. "It was a lot of (chaos) at the end of the game, we all got in a lot of foul trouble ... our coach told us to get our heads into the game, and so we tried to kick it into gear as best as we could. But we could've done way better than in this game."
