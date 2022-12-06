BILLINGS — The All-American Indian Shootout will return to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings this week, with matchups now confirmed for the event's 10th anniversary.
Ten boys and girls programs from Montana and North Dakota that either hail directly from Indian reservations and/or have strong Native American ties will do battle across 20 games in three days at the shootout, which began in 2013.
One of the shootout's main organizers, Shawn Backbone, confirmed the tournament schedule to 406mtsports.com Tuesday. The event begins Thursday at noon and will run through Saturday evening.
Seven varsity programs from Montana — Box Elder, Heart Butte, Two Eagle River, Lame Deer, Plenty Coups, Rocky Boy and Hays-Lodgepole — are scheduled to play in the shootout, joined by Hardin's boys and girls JV teams. Two North Dakota schools in White Shield and Mandaree will also join the field, both of which are traveling from the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in the western part of the state.
The most successful Montana program from last season is Box Elder's girls team, which finished runner-up in Class C after losing to Roy-Winifred in March's title game. All in all, the seven Montana schools fielding varsity teams at the event have won a combined total of 14 state titles between boys and girls.
Here's a look at the event schedule:
All-American Indian Shootout
at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Thursday, Dec. 8
Girls: Hardin JV vs. White Shield (North Dakota), noon
Boys: White Shield vs. Hardin JV, 1:30 p.m.
Girls: Two Eagle River vs. Box Elder, 3 p.m.
Boys: Plenty Coups vs. Hays-Lodgepole, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: Lame Deer vs. Heart Butte, 6 p.m.
Boys: Heart Butte vs. Box Elder, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Boys: Hardin JV vs. Mandaree (North Dakota), 10 a.m.
Girls: Mandaree vs. Rocky Boy, 11:30 a.m.
Boys: Two Eagle River vs. White Shield, 1 p.m.
Girls: Two Eagle River vs. Plenty Coups, 2:30 p.m.
Parade of Athletes, 4 p.m.
Boys: Plenty Coups vs. Box Elder, 5 p.m.
Girls: Hays-Lodgepole vs. Lame Deer, 6:30 p.m.
Boys: Rocky Boy vs. Lame Deer, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Girls: Plenty Coups vs. Hays-Lodgepole, 10:30 a.m.
Boys: Two Eagle River vs. Rocky Boy, noon
Girls: White Shield vs. Box Elder, 1:30 p.m.
Boys: Hays-Lodgepole vs. Mandaree, 3 p.m.
Girls: Heart Butte vs. Mandaree, 4:30 p.m.
Boys: Lame Deer vs. Heart Butte, 6 p.m.
Girls: Rocky Boy vs. Hardin JV, 7:30 p.m.
