ARLEE — The Arlee Warriors came out of the gate Friday night ready to go. Behind Benjamin Harlow-Old Person’s 21-point performance, the Warriors were too much for the Florence-Carlton Falcons and won handily 61-36.
“We played great as a team,” Arlee Warriors junior Benjamin Harlow-Old Person said. “It was a great team effort. We rebounded the ball really well and didn't turn the ball over. Those are the main things we worked on the most this week. It was just a great, great game. I'm proud of the boys. We all played together. It was my first-time beating Florence in my high school career, so it felt good to win the game.”
The Warriors started out the first quarter on a 7-0 run. At the end of the first quarter, the Warriors led the Falcons 8-2.
“We finally took care of the ball,” Arlee Warriors coach Shawn Matt said. “Previous games, we've had a lot, a lot of turnovers; and tonight, we took care of the ball and rebounded. We're not the biggest team, so we have to box up and crash the boards. I think that Peyton Mays stepping in tonight helped us a bunch; he was a big attribute tonight.”
By halftime, the Warriors led 23-9.
At the end of the third quarter, the Warriors led the Falcons 36-20.
“My captains really played well tonight,” Matt said. “Dallas really runs this team well. Benny is our hype guy; he really does what he’s supposed to. Jace is the workhorse; he always goes to work, and that’s one thing I can always bank on with him.”
Junior Benjamin Harlow-Old Person led the night for the Warriors in scoring with four 3-pointers and 21 points on the night. Junior Payton Mays added 19 points, and junior Dallas Swab had nine points.
The Falcons had nine players score in the game Friday night. Leading scorer for the Falcons was junior Tyler Abbot, with eight points. Junior Ethan Alexander added six points, and senior Jonathan Luhman added 12 points.
“We're pretty hurt right now,” Falcons coach Tony Anderson said. “We're not very healthy. We have a lot of bad ankles and some people out. It's always tough to come here in Arlee. It was an emotional game tonight. Hats off to them.”
