MISSOULA – Many moons ago as a young head coach, Loyola Sacred Heart’s Scott Anderson trekked down to Las Vegas for a coaching clinic.
Amongst the legends there to instruct was former longtime Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, whom Anderson still has a photo with hanging in his office. But as it turns out, meeting the Blue Devils icon wasn’t even the biggest takeaway of the event.
Instead, meeting Loyola Marymount coach Paul Westhead was. At the time, Westhead had pioneered a new offense that averaged 122.4 points per game in 1990 en route to the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight.
It was groundbreaking, never before seen, reinventing the game – and Anderson wanted to bring it home. He returned to Missoula with packets stuffed full of run-and-gun notes, and to this day, its paying off.
On Saturday night from the Sister Rita Mudd Activity Center, his Rams closed out the regular season with a 17-1 record by beating Anaconda 87-59. It was the 13th time they broke the 70-point threshold, putting up points in bunches.
The largest benefactor? Junior wing Noah Haffey.
He scored 24 points all on three-pointers, concluding with eight makes from beyond the arc. It’s not currently known whether that’s the new school record or not, but it has to be near the top.
“To be honest, I wasn’t hitting during warmups so I didn’t think it’d be my night,” Haffey said. “But when I came out and hit my first one or two, the shot felt good.”
He had six three-point makes in the first half, carving up the sagging Anaconda zone that didn’t step up to guard him outside the three-point line until the second half. There, he was still able to connect on two more shots from distance.
He didn’t do it alone, though.
The pieces around him fit the fast-paced offense to perfection. Raef Konzen, their senior point guard, brings leadership and vision to find the open guys. Ethan Stack and Reynolds Johnston bring the perfect combo of length and strength. Jack Clevenger is a do-it-all tool.
Inserting a sharpshooter like Haffey into that lineup simply completes it.
“Raef (Konzen), the way he passes the ball as well as our bigs, I really like it,” Haffey said. “We just have a really unselfish team and that’s a shooter’s dream.”
And now they’ll look to take that into the postseason, which is an entirely different animal. Thankfully, assistant coach Toby Stack has been there and done that, with the Rams himself, and has been a voice in the locker room preparing them for the do-or-die scenario.
“We talk a lot about how they are two different seasons,” Toby said. “High school goes by so quick and the reality is for these kids, it’s over before they know it so we try to separate the regular season and the post season and set our goals high.”
Their primary goal being to become the first Loyola Sacred Heart boys team to win the state championship.
If the Rams can run the Class B gauntlet in Great Falls in March, they’ll do just that.
“We talk about how there was the first people on the moon, and in 150 years, there’s never been anybody that’s won a state championship in boys basketball here,” Toby said. “And what it would be like if you were the one.”
“It’d be quite a big deal considering how long we’ve been a school,” Haffey added. “We definitely talk about it.”
Games like Saturday show that they can do it if all goes right.
Bigfork is always a threat and Fairfield is always strong, but faith in themselves trumps all of that.
“There is nobody in Class B basketball that our kids fear,” Toby said.
On Saturday night, Johnston added 16 points while Stack and Clevenger added 11 each.
As part of their senior night performances, Konzen scored seven while Fines splashed a late three that made the crowd erupt, sending Loyola into the postseason in style.
Girls game
The Loyola Breakers have been good in their own right this season, but ran into a challenge on Saturday night as the Anaconda girls wrapped up first place in Western B.
The game, which was being played for the league crown, lived up to expectations as the visiting Copperheads held onto a two-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
But behind the strength of Meela Mitchell (24 points) and Maniyah Lunceford (21 points), Anaconda pulled away for a 62-52 victory.
The Breakers full-court press was causing problems for the visitors in the final frame, but they couldn’t take advantage of the forced turnovers on the offensive end.
Gio Horner scored 18 and Charlotte Cummings scored 17 in the close, but not-close-enough effort.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.