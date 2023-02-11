Loyola gets set to take on Anaconda

Loyola and Anaconda get set to tip off their regular-season finales at the Sister Rita Mudd Activity Center on February 11, 2023.

MISSOULA – Many moons ago as a young head coach, Loyola Sacred Heart’s Scott Anderson trekked down to Las Vegas for a coaching clinic.

Amongst the legends there to instruct was former longtime Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, whom Anderson still has a photo with hanging in his office. But as it turns out, meeting the Blue Devils icon wasn’t even the biggest takeaway of the event.

Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments