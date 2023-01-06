ARLEE — The Florence-Carlton Falcons started off hot Friday night against the Arlee Scarlets by storming out to an 11-2 lead after the first quarter.
But after Arlee tried to come back, it took a strong second half effort for Florence to come away with the 45-32 victory.
The Scarlets mounted a comeback in the second quarter as illustrated by senior Raven Parson's steal and converting on a three-point play to bring the score to 17-13, with a minute left in the second. By the end of the half, the Scarlets had cut the Falcons lead to 18-14.
“We made a few adjustments and talked them through the defense,” Scarlets coach Ellen Ostby said. “It's nice when they're receptive to understanding how things are meant to work; and once they made the adjustment, we just started making waves and started shaking things up and doing what we needed to do.”
But the Falcons came back to take a 33-27 lead by the end of the third and never looked back before closing it out 45-32.
“Tonight, we looked like a team that hasn’t played a game in 14 days,” Falcons coach Bryan Neuman said. “I liked that we came out 11-1, and then we got into foul trouble and started to make some uncharacteristic plays defensively. I thought Arlee played well. I told the girls at halftime, “That's a team right there that has nothing to lose and is outhustling us.’”
“We made some shots in the second half,” Neuman said. “It always helps, if you make shots. There were a lot of positive things tonight, but there are a lot of things we need to work on for sure. A win is a win, though, at this point in the conference.”
Falcons freshman Maggie Schneiter led the night in scoring with 15 points. Senior Josie Lewis had 14 points, and junior Olivia Coulter had 10 points.
Parson led the night scoring for the Scarlets with 13 points. Sophomore Leah Mesteth had eight points.
“I feel like the game went really well,” said Ostby. “My girls are starting to come around and understand our overall goal. I just feel confident that we’re nothing but upward from here. It’s been a struggle, but I feel like the chemistry is getting there. I feel like they are understanding what's expected, and I just I feel confident that we're going in the right direction.”
