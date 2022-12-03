HAMILTON — Arlee captain Ben Old Person-Harlow still remembered how last season ended as the Warriors started this year 2-0 at the tip-off basketball tournament in Hamilton this weekend.
They had gone 0-2 at the Western B divisional tournament in late February in Ronan. It wasn’t just that they had missed out on going to the state tournament. It was who they lost to.
Arlee’s season came to a crashing halt against rival St. Ignatius, a team from about 15 miles north on the Flathead Reservation. Losing to the Bulldogs is something the Warriors never want to experience again.
It was on their minds while putting up shots, lifting weights and doing conditioning drills in the offseason. And it’s still there as they chase their first state berth in three years.
“We just have that killer mindset now,” Old Person-Harlow said after the 64-37 win over Valley Christian on Saturday, which came one day after a 70-29 win over Seeley-Swan. “It just pushes us every day because losing to Mission, it was rough, them talking crap about us, too.”
“It fueled our fire,” junior Dallas Swab, Arlee’s other captain, chimed in outside the locker room. “That’s our rival right there. They’ve been rivals with Arlee for years and will continue to be. Going out to Mission, that’s now how you want it to end.”
“It was rough, but it was a great experience last year,” Old Person-Harlow said, resuming his thought. “We’ll bounce back even harder this year. We’re a whole different team this year. It’s going to be exciting to watch us, see how far we go.”
Old Person-Harlow and Swab didn’t hesitate when talking about their goals for this season. It starts and ends with making it to the state tournament. The Warriors haven’t done that since the 2019-20 season, when they made their sixth consecutive trip across Class C and Class B.
This group showed it could make a big improvement in just one year. The Warriors went from 0-14 two years ago to making it to the second of three rounds in the playoffs last season.
The rise is fueled by Old Person-Harlow, Swab and several other juniors who’ve played together since second grade. They were part of the eighth-grade team led by current varsity coach Shawn Matt that went undefeated. Four of them are in their third year starting on varsity.
Now that Old Person-Harlow and Swab are upperclassmen, they’ve taken on bigger leadership roles. Matt expects Jace Arca to earn a third captain spot as the season progresses. He hopes that leadership will help the team take the next step in its progression.
“We got to make it to state,” Matt said of what’ll make a successful season. “That’s our goal. Get in that state tournament and see what happens. From day one at practice, I could feel that they were committed, they were bought in. I think that our leaders have really changed a lot of that.”
Old Person-Harlow is the versatile, lanky big man who can do some of everything on the court. He piled up 14 points by scoring down low and sinking 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds, blocked four shots, dished out three assists and grabbed one steal.
Outside the stat sheet, he’s a seemingly always-smiling guy who gets others pumped up. He regularly offered high-fives and performed some sort of short dance while on the bench.
“It’s all about the wins,” he said. “It’s not about anything else. As long as we win, we’ll be good. It don’t matter if I score five points or zero points. As long as we get the win, I’m happy.”
Swab is the floor general operating the uptempo offense and pressure defense. The Warriors run a full-court press and focus on getting to a specific spot on the floor before the opponent as they try to force turnovers that they hope to turn into easy offense.
They forced 15 turnovers against Valley Christian, including three by Swab to go with nine points, six rebounds and two assists. Their ability to quickly swing the ball on offense and find the open player made the newly introduced shot clock essentially irrelevant to them.
“If everyone is doing their jobs and we all fill our roles, we work great as a team,” Swab said. “We want to get teams to speed up and start making mistakes. Then we want to run with their mistakes.”
The Warriors showed their depth in the third quarter as several players got more involved in the offense. Having a multitude of scorers could help the Warriors in trying to achieve their goals.
Arca drained a trio of 3-pointers on his way to 10 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists. Kendall O’Neill scored nine of his 13 points in the second half after Arlee had built a 32-15 halftime lead. Kaiden Ostby had six of his eight after the intermission.
“I think we’re going to be alright,” Matt said. “I think my boys are finally maturing. They’re a team. Their ain’t no individual in that group. They’re a team.”
