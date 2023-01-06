SHEPHERD — As one of the state's few schools with both state-ranked girls and boys basketball programs, Huntley Project as a whole has a target on its back.
But if back-to-back wins in a charged atmosphere at rival Shepherd is anything to go off of, it's that the Red Devils look as if they're more than capable of pushing through all the pressure en route to key victories in the brutal District 4B.
Efficient chunks of play in the second half were vital in both victories for Class B's second-ranked boys and No. 3 girls, with each getting through early adversity against the Mustangs and Fillies, respectively, to keep up separate strong starts to their seasons.
Fourth-quarter run propels Red Devil boys past pesky Mustangs
Up until Friday, Huntley Project boys basketball had enjoyed (in most games) all the benefits of the comforts of home court.
If you ask coach Brian Marso, however, the Red Devils may have enjoyed it a bit too much.
With the exception of games at the Lockwood Class B Tip-Off tournament last month, Project had been yet to play a game truly on the road this year as a previously scheduled matchup at Red Lodge had been postponed due to weather. And wouldn't luck have it, it then made the Devils' first road test against their archrival, Shepherd.
But even if it took Project a bit to adjust to the new atmosphere, there are plenty of results worse than an off-night triumph against a rival.
The Devils shooed away the Mustangs via a 46-37 result that took until late in the game for Project to build, helped by an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter (and 18 points throughout the game from sophomore guard Parker Cook) after it entered the frame only up 34-32.
"We didn't play as well as we wanted to in terms of defending and rebounding (and) being strong with the ball," Marso said. "We're a better team than what we played tonight ... but we fought through adversity and made enough plays."
Interior defense from the Mustangs (1-5) bothered a Red Devils (6-1) offense that wanted to get to the rim all night. And throughout much of the first three quarters, whatever Project seemed to throw at Shepherd, Shepherd had an answer right back to stay within arm's reach.
And in that same vein, Shepherd almost had another trick up its sleeve.
Up eight points in the middle of the fourth quarter, Project allowed a slight mini-run from the Mustangs that was capped off by a 3-pointer from senior guard Evan Belmontez with just under two minutes remaining.
But clutch free throws (and offensive rebounds off of them) down the stretch from the like of the Devils' David Wohlfeil and Jake Cook kept the deficit multiple scores — and one Shepherd didn't manage to fully fight back from.
"We had little mistakes where they got offensive rebounds off of some free throws, and I think that really killed us in the end," Shepherd coach Rawley Butler said. "I think we did play right with them ... it's going to come down to those little things at the end, but I'm super proud of the boys for playing so hard."
Super sophomore Lofing leads second-half surge for Project girls
As numerous teams have found out against Huntley Project's girls basketball team this year, you can only keep up with the runnin' Red Devils for so long.
Coach Mandy Morales' squad entered Friday averaging nearly 80 points per game with a heavy transition-based style that overwhelms teams with blistering speed and efficient shooting.
Shepherd did admirably to try and keep up for awhile, but the Project pace is one that takes a mammoth effort to roll with for long stretches.
The Devils won 62-45, turning a deadlocked 29-29 score at half into a track meet thanks to 28 points from superb guard Paige Lofing and the many plays she influenced, too, with the defensive attention on the hotshot sophomore leading to open buckets for teammates.
"I knew that sooner or later we would get into our pace of game," Morales said. "I just thought that Shepherd did come out and play a really good game against us, and we know that we're going to have every game like that. ... But we came out with the W."
The Project (7-1) run out of the locker room was officially 22-3, a stretch that the Fillies (4-2) struggled to keep up with after doing well to hit enough timely shots in the first half to stick around.
The Devils' lead got up to as much as 20 after halftime, and though Shepherd tried to chip away by cutting it to 12 with under three minutes left, the constant waves of Project offense left the Fillies out of gas.
And per Shepherd coach Becky Anderson, stepping away from simplifying the game in the second half hurt the Fillies' chances, too.
"I think we have to play a full game disciplined," Anderson said. "I think that third quarter, we just were not patient enough to do that. And that's where we lost a lot of momentum and they were able to capitalize on that."
