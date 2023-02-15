RED LODGE — It wasn't supposed to end like this for Roundup's boys basketball coach, Rick Griffith.
No, really — few people outside of his inner circle were supposed to know prior to season's end that the 20-year coach of the Panthers was retiring once their run in (or past) the District 4B Tournament was over.
But alas, at Roundup's senior night celebrations last Friday, what was originally supposed to be a secret decision got around and out into the open. And with his games coaching his alma mater now confirmed to be numbered, Griffith wanted to emphasize that his 32-year coaching career never felt like traditional work.
Instead, it was a vessel for him to show appreciation to the people that he believed steered him on a productive path as a younger man.
"I was fortunate enough to have some good coaches in my life that kind of helped me turn my life around," Griffith said. "I was not making a lot of good choices and I was probably in high school and I just had some people that stood up for me and changed my direction.
"It was my way of kind of giving back, because somebody helped me. So I've always just hoped that I could help kids."
Griffith began his coaching career in 1989 as an assistant coach for Roundup's girls team, staying three years before spending the next decade-plus at Melstone and Fort Benton before being hired on to coach Roundup's boys in 2003.
From purely a hardware-winning standpoint, the Panthers' most memorable season under Griffith was 2006, when they stormed to their first Class B title game in 42 years before losing to Cut Bank. But for Griffith himself, he thinks back most fondly on his opportunity to coach two of his sons (one of which graduated in 2018, the other in 2021), calling it his personal best moment of his career "by far."
Griffith has another son currently in seventh grade that will enter high school at Roundup soon, but after two decades at the helm of the program, Griffith felt he was "ready to be done" and wanted to make some memories for himself outside of the coaching grind.
"I just am kind of at that point in my life," Griffith said. "I'm old, but I'm still young enough to enjoy the things that I want to do. I've given back for 32 years and I just kind of was like, 'I'm going to take a little me time.' ... I'm OK with the decision. I mean, I'll miss it at times, but yeah, just taking a little me time."
His final postseason run as Roundup coach began Wednesday when the Panthers tipped off District 4B play against Joliet at Red Lodge, and with it now out in the open that Griffith is out the door soon, his team put on a performance that ensured he'll be around for at least two more games.
Paced by 21 points from Jace Lemmel and a 12-point second half (including three 3-pointers) from stretch-five Kylen Wolff, Roundup turned a 19-19 halftime deadlock with the J-Hawks into as much as a 16-point lead in a 51-44 win, confirming the Panthers' spot as the opponent of Columbus (which had a first-round bye) in the winner's bracket semifinals at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Griffith's mission as Roundup's coach is echoed out by his players when asked how he's affected their careers on the court; wins are always nice in the moment, but respect and civility will be what sticks after basketball is over.
"All my years I've been with Griff, it's just been more than basketball," Lemmel said. "It's been making us men in the future (and) how we treat our wives and our kids and just being a man in general. The drills and the games, he refers them to everyday things like (your) life, work, job. It's more than basketball and we play together, it's really emphasized that we play together."
When asked if he felt differently directing from the bench Wednesday in his first game since word of his future got out, Griffith said that "the coaching hat came on" when tipoff came and any anxieties associated with his retirement went away.
But through a few tears postgame in talking about his Panthers, his sons and the impact he's hoped he's made throughout the years, the gravity of successfully doing what he originally got into coaching to do hit Griffith. To him, when more than 35 former players arrived at Roundup's senior night — with some flying in from as far as Denver and driving in from as distant as Missoula — that was all the confirmation that he needed that he did it the right way.
But teaching that way, even as Griffith's time on the court ends soon, won't ever stop. It helped him decades ago — and could help countless more students in the meantime, too.
"There's no end to helping people," Griffith said. "Even after I'm done coaching, I'll still help kids. I'm an educator and an elementary principal, but I don't think we've ever turned our back on kids. We've held them accountable, we've done all those things to make them better people."
