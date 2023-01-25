MISSOULA — It sure had to feel like deja vu for Loyola Sacred Heart basketball coach Scott Anderson as Ethan Stack and Jack Clevenger combined to score nine of the team’s first 13 points against rival Florence on Wednesday at the Sister Rita Mudd Activity Center.
Stack and Clevenger have been two of the stars for the Rams, just like their fathers were while playing for Anderson about 30 years ago. Anderson can make sure his eyes aren’t deceiving him because Toby Stack and Chris Clevenger are sitting right beside him on the bench as two of his assistant coaches.
It’s a unique situation, and it’s helped the Rams be ranked No. 2 in the state for Class B. They had been No. 1 before losing to Class A Columbia Falls last week, but they bounced back with an 85-62 win over Florence to improve to 12-1 and remain undefeated against Class B teams.
They also clinched at least a share of the Western 6B title. The winning ways are sure making a comeback for Loyola in the second year of Anderson’s second stint and his 26th year overall.
“He’s a little calmer these days,” Toby said. "He spends a little more time sitting down than he does standing up. Thank goodness he’s lost his voice a little bit so you don’t have to hear him throughout the gym every play.
“The one thing that hasn’t changed with him has just been how much he cares for the kids, how passionate he is about basketball. That’s always stayed the same.”
Toby was a two-time all-state guard while playing for Anderson and was the leading high school scorer in Missoula history when he wrapped up his career in 1995 with a third-place finish at state. That 1995 team was Loyola’s first state qualifier since 1986 and kicked off a string of seven state berths in eight years from 1995-2002 under Anderson.
The veteran skipper had amassed a 431-75 record, made 10 state tournament and collected four third-place finishes when he stepped down as Loyola’s head coach in 2014 after 24 years. His first year as head coach came in the 1990-91 season when he coached then-senior Chris, who went on to play at North Idaho College, as did Toby.
While Toby went on to play at MSU-Northern after NIC, Chris returned to Missoula and got an assistant coaching job with Anderson, a 1978 Loyola grad, while attending the University of Montana. Chris followed Anderson, a teacher at Loyola, into education and is now the Hellgate Elementary principal.
“He was very influential to me,” Chris said. “I’m a teacher and in education because of him. I looked at him and here’s the happiest guy on Earth and I said I want to have a life like him. He was so happy. You could tell he loved what he did.
“He’s not much different now. He still treats the kids with a lot of love and respect. He likes to let kids play. I would say he’s definitely more fundamentally sound. There’s a focus on the fundamentals now more just through his own experience. To have that many wins, he’s learned a hell of a lot from those teams. That experience is priceless.”
Chris and Toby continued Anderson’s high-octane style of play when they joined forces to coach YMCA teams that featured their sons and others who are now sophomores for Loyola. They coached those players from second grade through eighth grade, enveloping them in the system they’re now playing in high school.
Last year, the Rams went just 11-10 while starting three freshmen: Ethan, Jack and Reynolds Johnston. Those players are now sophomores, as is Declan Harrington, and with varsity experience comes increased chemistry and role definition among the entire team.
The focus, like always, is defense under Anderson.
“I love him,” Jack said. “He’s like a loving teddy bear, I’d say. He always defines himself as ‘I’m a little, short, stubby guy that nobody likes.’ But we all love him. Even when he’s mad, we know that he loves us and we love him. He knows that and everybody does.”
It’s not just the Stacks, Clevengers and sophomores powering Loyola. Senior Raef Konzen brings scoring and junior Noah Haffey adds scoring and rebounding in the starting lineup. Senior Jack Fines and junior Talen Reynolds chip in some scoring off the bench.
It takes all players operating in unison to execute any of Anderson’s defenses, like the full-court press that gave Florence fits. When they dominate on defense, it leads to some exciting offense on the fast break as they push the ball like Anderson demands.
"He’s pretty funny. But don’t get him mad. He’s dangerous when he’s mad,” Ethan said lightheartedly. “I’d say he’s there for every one of us. He loves every one of us. He just has this knowledge and knows how to handle situations and how to keep us calm.”
With Toby and Chris on the bench, Ethan and Jack combined for 27 points in the win over Florence. It was the second win this year over the Falcons, who have become a rival more than they were in the 1990s, when Frenchtown was the primary opposition, Toby offered.
Jack scored all 13 of his points in the first three quarters and had four of his five rebounds in the fourth quarter. He scored four of those points in the third quarter as the Rams honed in on their defense to turn a 41-38 halftime lead into a 61-51 advantage through three frames.
“I would say he’s a lot better than I was,” Chris said of Jack. “He’s definitely taller. His game is a defensive person. He’s probably our top defensive player. He’s very unselfish. He puts the team first. He’s way better than I was. I might have been able to shoot the ball a little bit better, but he’s coming into his own. I’m sure when it’s all said and done, he’ll be 10 times the player I ever was.”
Ethan, wearing the same jersey number (21) as his father, scored nine of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and had three of his four rebounds that frame. That was key as the Rams held off a 26-point, nine-rebound performance by Florence’s Pat Duchien, a Montana State football signee who missed the first meeting with a wrist injury.
Johnston added 15 points, Haffey 13 and Konzen 12 for a Loyola teams that’s looking to make it back to the state title game for the first time since 2019. With Anderson back on the bench and some familiar names helping to lead the way, the future looks bright for the Rams.
“I feel like he’s further ahead than I was as a sophomore with an all-around game,” Toby said of Ethan. “He’s a lot more unselfish than I ever was. I was kind of taught to look for my shot. He’s been taught to look for a team win. I’ve been real impressed with that.”
