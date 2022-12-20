FLORENCE – A month ago to the exact day, Missoula Loyola and Florence-Carlton met on the gridiron in the Class B football state championship.
The Falcons would dominate the day as the favorite, winning 48-7 with the help of six touchdowns from Montana State quarterback commit Patrick Duchien.
But on Monday night in the two schools’ basketball matchup from Florence, Duchien, also the Falcons’ best basketball player, was unavailable with a wrist injury. And, the Rams still had their school’s state title loss on their mind.
Take that combination and put it on the hardwood, and Loyola pummeled the Falcons from tip-to-finish for a slice of revenge, moving to 5-0 following its 76-40 victory.
“It was a little sloppy because it’s such a nice rivalry,” Rams head coach Scott Anderson said. “A month ago Florence beat us in the state championship, so I think there was a little bit of that (rivalry emotions) going on, from both sides.”
The lopsided score wouldn’t indicate that, though, as it was all Loyola from the jump.
By the midway mark of the first quarter, the Rams had forced six turnovers. Florence’s first three possessions ended that way, resulting in two baskets from Rams guard Raef Konzen and another from big man Reynolds Johnston to open up a 7-0 lead.
At halftime, the visitors held a near 20-point lead with a 39-20 score, and would never look back. They outscored the home team in both the third and fourth quarters en route to a wire-to-wire victory.
“We have not necessarily hit our stride,” said Falcons head coach Tony Anderson. “I don’t want to be the best team in December.”
What a year can do
In 2021, the Rams were experiencing an average year, both statistically and in terms of results. They were 11-10 and lost all three contests to rival Florence.
Page the calendar ahead to 2022 and they are undefeated with their closest margin being a 13-point victory over Belt.
Why the stark difference?
“Our sophomores,” Scott Anderson said. “They were all freshman last year … just growing up a little bit. Bigger, faster, stronger … just older.”
Jack Clevenger, Ethan Stack and Reynolds Johnston were all in the starting lineup as ninth-graders, and now return to those roles with a full season under their belts.
They better understand the intricacies of their head coach’s erratic scheme, constantly mixing up the defensive sets and altering the tempo of their offense. They went back-and-forth between 2-3 and 1-3-1 zone, and went through various spurts of either pushing the tempo or walking the ball up the floor.
In Scott Anderson’s 25 years of coaching, it’s something he’s always hung his hat on and now his players are getting it.
“The kids anticipate stuff and they’re starting to make their own adjustments in this system,” Scott Anderson said. “So basically we just try to stay out of their way and let them run up and down the court and let them get used to the pace.”
That laissez-faire approach has also forced the players to instruct one another on the court. It’s only helped their relationships as they learn to play with one another and take responsibility for the product they put out.
“We’re all best friends, we all hang out every day,” Johnston said. “We’re going to be friends after high school. I’m going to stay in touch with all these guys. They already know they are my family and I love every single one of them.”
There’s a lot of time left before that scenario presents itself though, especially for the sophomore, and the Rams would like to get a championship before then.
“State championship, baby,” Reynolds said of his team’s ceiling. “If we keep working hard, stay together, stay a family, I think we can do it.”
On the flip side
As for Florence, they are on the other side of the coin. Following a 17-4 season, they graduated a hefty senior class that left them with inexperienced players at the forefront.
After a 3-0 start to the season, that dilemma has started to take its toll against some of the state’s better teams. The Falcons are now 3-2 after back-to-back blowout losses versus Columbia Falls and now Loyola.
It’s yet to be seen who of the younger group will step up in the absence of Duchien that’ll keep him out “for the foreseeable future.”
“That’s still to be determined because these kids did not have any varsity experience last year,” Tony Anderson said. “They were behind a really talented group so we’re all still trying to learn our roles. Coaches are still trying to learn the best places to put people and we’re all kind of learning together who those new leaders are and who is going to step up.”
On Monday it was junior Tyler Abbott with nine points to lead the way, followed by another junior in Trapper Oster with seven points. Junior Ethan Alexander and senior Brodie Hinsdale had six apiece.
The balance was a positive sign, but they didn’t have a go-to player they could turn to. Their defense couldn’t remain consistent for long stretches, and their offense was hit or miss.
An identity is still being ironed out for this year’s Falcons.
“We’re still looking and learning.” Tony Anderson said.
